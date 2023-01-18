How does globalization impact and save the world of COVID-19?

by

Covid-19 has irreparably changed our world, if there was a more practical way of demonstrating that we live in a globalized world, now this reality seems to be well understood. With the speed of access to information and ease of access to other nations, the virus seems to have come into people’s lives long before it actually contaminated the first individual in each country.

The impacts that this deeply developed connection has brought herald alerts to our way of life as a society, as well as enlighten us about the paths to be followed.

In this sense, it is a fact that life habits in a globalized world have a total correlation with the scope of covid-19 in this pandemic. Starting with the urban invasion, which leads to a closer proximity to animals, which increases the chances of transmission between species. In addition, it is also important to highlight the massive amount of humans living side by side in cities, which contributes greatly to the speed of spread of the virus.

Moreover, international travel, made possible by a world that is irreversibly connected, emerges as the main point of being the cause of the pandemic as a term by its own definition.

Unfortunately, all these pieces lined up in a deadly chess that was played around the world, but which, like almost all problems, affected the poorest populations more significantly, as the world may even be globalized, but money definitely does not.

Less income is synonymous with lower access to quality health, greater exposure to precarious housing, more adverse conditions to acquire protective materials (such as mask and alcohol), as well as more daily stress and less chance of care for pre-existing comorbidities.

However, belonging to a globalized world is not only a disadvantage when talking about the pandemic, since new habits and likely solutions can be discussed around the world.

For the future, modern perspectives of individual and collective care with hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus have been discussed and applied, as well as a scientific exchange of techniques and knowledge has been promoted among more advanced countries in terms of vaccination with those countries of medium to low socioeconomic level that need to promote the vaccine among its inhabitants with greater intensity.

Therefore, it is necessary to understand that the paths taken by covid-19 are intrinsically correlated to a world that is more globalized at every moment, and that this fact, despite presenting itself as great responsible for dissemination, also emerges as a light on the path of a world that needs to find in the union its greatest driver in the face of a path that leaves behind the pandemic, mainly acting among those who find themselves on the poorer side of the spectrum.

Thus, it is necessary to understand that we are the only beings who lived on Earth during this troubled period and it is our duty to learn from him so that we can improve as a society and so that this scenario will no longer be repeated.

