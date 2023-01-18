Davos 2023 Day 3: What to expect 

by

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting takes place in Davos from 16-20 January 2023.

Here’s a snapshot of everything you need to know this morning about Davos day 3.

Welcome to day three of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. Each morning we’ll bring you a rundown of what to expect, the sessions you might want to keep an eye on, any essential pre-reading and what’s good to know.

Things you might have missed

Yesterday we heard from political leaders from around the world, including Alain Berset, Olena Zelenska, Ursula von der Leyen, Liu He, Sanna Marin and Pedro Sánchez.

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship’s Social Innovators of the Year were announced yesterday.

We announced the next stage of our Global Collaboration Village, which we’ve developed in collaboration with Accenture and Microsoft, and a new initiative to raise funds to tackle climate change and nature loss.

Sessions to watch

10:15 Fiscal Expansion: A Welcome Return or Ticking Bomb?

10:15 India’s Road to a $10 Trillion Economy

10:15 Rewiring the Globe for Resilience

10:45 Special Address by Aziz Akhannouch, Head of Government of Morocco

11:15 Special Address by António Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations

13:30 A Conversation with Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

13:45 A Conversation with the First Lady of Ukraine

15:00 A New Reality: Building the Metaverse

15:15 Leadership for Latin America

15:45 Special Address by Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany

17:00 Special Address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

17:15 Restoring Security and Peace

17:30 A Conversation with Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Philippines

Launches and things to look out for on Day 3

Global Cybersecurity Outlook

We’ll release a new report on the Global Cybersecurity Outlook today, looking at the challenges faced, but also the progress that’s being made.

It’ll be live at 10am CET here.

EDISON Alliance

The EDISON Alliance works with business, government, academia and civil society to accelerate digital inclusion worldwide. Today we launch a report on the impact the alliance has made.

Be sure to check out the press conference at 12:00 CET today to find out more.

The Metaverse

We’ll also launch two new reports on the metaverse today, as we continue to explore the next era of the internet.

They’ll both be live at 13:00 GMT+1 here and here.

Making a difference

For emerging economies, clean energy has the potential to boost energy security and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. But, investment is critical to financing the energy transition.

In 2022, the World Economic Forum established a working group with Accenture, Kamar Dagang dan Industri Indonesia KADIN, and RE100 to unlock capital for clean energy investments in Indonesia. Members of this group included local firms such as Pertamina (Persero) and PT Jababeka Infrastruktur, as well as international companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Meta.

It’s since created an accelerator programme that’s raised the profile of six clean energy projects. You can find out more here.

Radio Davos: Podcasts from the mountain

We’re bringing you podcasts every day from Davos. They’ll feature interviews, context, and insights into everything that’s going on here in Switzerland. Get them on our podcast page or wherever you get your podcasts.

On Day 3 at Davos 2023, we enter the metaverse to experience the Forum’s Global Collaboration Village, hear why inflation may have peaked, but prices haven’t, and speak to astronaut Matthias Maurer. Heba Aly, of the podcast Rethinking Humanitarianism, co-hosts.

Some morning reading and watching

To kick-start your day, here’s our Davos 2023 blogs collection. Here’s a snapshot of just some of the hundreds of pieces we’ve published and a video you might like to watch.

