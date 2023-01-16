Davos 2023 Day 1: What to expect

by

Author: Gayle Markovitz, Business Editor, World Economic Forum, Beatrice Di Caro, Virtual Event and Social Media Lead, Digital Media, World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting takes place in Davos from 16-20 January 2023.

Here’s a snapshot of everything you need to know this morning about the first day at Davos 2023.

Welcome to day one of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. Each morning we’ll bring you a rundown of what to expect, the sessions you might want to keep an eye on, any essential pre-reading and things that are good to know.

A return to January

For the first time since 2020, the Annual Meeting returns to its traditional January slot, after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted recent years.

We’ll bring together leaders from across government, business, and civil society at a critical moment for the world.

Under the theme of ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’, we’ll look at how we can tackle the numerous and interlinked challenges the world is facing and find solutions through public-private cooperation.

Sessions to watch

There are some arts and culture sessions today to open the meeting, with the full programme kicking off tomorrow. All times in GMT+1.

18:00 Crystal Awards Ceremony 2023

18:30 I Sea You

18:30 Open Forum: In Harmony with Nature

Launches and things to look out for on Day 1

Be sure to watch out for the following launches today.

Chief Economists Outlook

The latest Chief Economists Outlook comes at a turbulent time for the global economy. This January’s edition of the survey comes at a time of significant economic headwinds and explores the prospects for growth, inflation, and monetary and fiscal policy. It also looks at challenges businesses will likely face in the coming months and their potential responses.

It will be live here from 10am GMT+1.

Electricity as the backbone of an integrated energy system

The electricity system is likely to form the backbone of the energy systems of the future. A new framework, Electricity+, highlights the opportunities to create and optimize integrations between the electricity sector and other infrastructure to enable a transition to a net-zero economy.

It will be live here at 9am GMT+1.

Radio Davos: Podcasts from the mountain

Check out Radio Davos every day for a taste of what to expect for the day and week ahead. In this episode, World Economic Forum President Borge Brende tells us what to expect from a meeting whose theme is Cooperation in a Fragmented World. And we hear about, artificial intelligence that can prevent wildfires, the metaverse, and get a preview on the opening concert as virtuoso Joseph Tawadros brings his oud into the Radio Davos studio.

Read more here: https://www.weforum.org/podcasts/radio-davos/episodes/davos-2023-day-1

Making a difference

We’ll hear lots about the challenges the world faces this week, so each day we’ll also bring you an example of how the World Economic Forum and Davos helps bring together people to make a tangible difference.

The Logistics Emergency Team (LET) is a coalition of four leading global logistics companies (Agility, A.P. Moller-Maersk, DP World and UPS).

It’s worked with the United Nations to bring supplies to Ukraine after the Russian invasion. From warehousing to customs clearance, the LET has worked in Ukraine, Poland and surrounding countries.

You can find out more about their work here.

Pre-reads

We’ve published a huge number of articles on Agenda already. You can see everything related to Davos here, but here are just a few highlights.

