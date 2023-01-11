The approach of oncological patients during the COVID-19 pandemic

by

Introduction:

Although there are no exact data on the impact of COVID-19 on oncological patients ¹, it is notable that new challenges have arisen in the care of this risk group 2,3. Therefore, medical oncology societies have shared strategies for patient’s approach during this period, including telemedicine ³. The aim is to condense this knowledge into a single work, to mainly assist the clinical practice of oncologists.

Methodology:

On 07/27/2021, in the Medline and Web of Science databases, ‘COVID-19 AND “oncologic patients”‘ were searched, with the following filters: 2011-2021; reviews or meta-analyses; and English. Excluding four duplicates, we obtained six results.

Results:

The COVID-19 pandemic stands out for its rapid spread, with oncological patients being one of the most affected groups, with a higher risk of contracting the virus and worse outcomes, due to immune system compromise, malnutrition, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, secondary diseases and a higher risk of thrombosis4. Therefore, the routine of this group must be rearranged, including participation in experimental trials, functional management and cardiovascular toxicity surveillance. However, these hospital-based modalities, facilitate SARS-COV-2 infections.

In this sense, remote consultations are indicated for immunosuppressed patients. New guidelines aim to reduce hospitalization time and invasive exams. When surgery is necessary, patients are subjected to tests and safety measures in the preoperative period and doctors must use reinforced personal protective equipment 3,5,6. Neoadjuvant therapies emerge as an alternative to elective surgery.

Telemedicine, essential in this period, faces challenges such as unprepared professionals, regions without infrastructure, difficulties in maintaining medical confidentiality and obtaining physical, as well as imaging exams2. Virtual care is generally indicated for oligo or asymptomatic patients, benefiting them by eliminating the need to travel to the office and the need for caregivers for physically disabled patients 1.

Among the analyzed cancers, gynecological and neurological cancers would be the least affected 2,3,5. In both cases, virtual consultation can be performed, once the description of the symptoms is effective to accurately request for exams, which avoids exposure to contaminated environments. However, the privacy of gynecological patients should be a concern ³. Given that SARS-COV-2 enters the cell through the ACE2 receptor, which is more prevalent in the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems ², there are indications that lung and colorectal cancers may be more affected 4,6.

Conclusion:

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges for the care of oncological patients. Telemedicine has emerged as an essential tool, however, it faces several challenges that must be overcome, such as unprepared professionals and lack of infrastructure. It is important to adapt the routine of this group, including participation in experimental trials and functional management, while considering the individual characteristics of each patient and the limitations imposed by the pandemic1-6.

