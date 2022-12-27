How to follow Davos 2023

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Beatrice Di Caro, Virtual Event and Social Media Lead, Digital Media, World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2023 will take place 16-20 January 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.

Find below all information to follow the event and to share content across social media.

The world today is at a critical inflection point. The sheer number of ongoing crises calls for bold collective action.

The Annual Meeting will bring together leaders from government, business and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.

It will provide a platform to engage in constructive, forward-looking dialogues and help find solutions through public-private cooperation.

Here is our guide on how to follow #wef23 on our digital channels.

Join the conversation

Watch all of the more than 200 livestreamed sessions and catch up on our coverage here. We will cover key moments from the sessions, including quotes, summaries, photographs, podcasts and more.

Social Media

Find the list of our accounts below, and don’t forget to follow us to stay up-to-date on #wef23.

Facebook

You can join our 7 million followers on our English page here: http://wef.ch/facebook. For Spanish, follow Foro Económico Mundial here, and for Japanese, find us here.

Our communities are also active on Facebook: the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, UpLink, 1t.org.

LinkedIn

Follow Davos 2023 on our LinkedIn page at http://wef.ch/linkedin. For Spanish coverage, please follow Foro Económico Mundial.

Our communities are also active on LinkedIn: Young Global Leaders, Global Shapers Community, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, UpLink, 1t.org, Tropical Forest Alliance,

Instagram

Follow us on Instagram at http://wef.ch/instagram where we will promote pictures, reels, guides and stories from the event. You can also find us at @foroeconomicomundial, @wefbookclub, @wefuplink.

Follow us on social media to watch the Davos event online. Image: Â©ï¸ World Economic Forum/Pascal Bitz

YouTube

Livestreamed sessions and videos will be uploaded to our YouTube channel: wef.ch/youtube

TikTok

Follow our account on TikTok: wef.ch/tiktok

Weibo and WeChat

Follow us on both platforms at 世界经济论坛. The official hashtag is #2023冬季达沃斯#.

Forum Agenda

Ahead of the meeting and throughout the week of Davos 2023, we are featuring articles and opinion pieces by participants, including Forum experts, business executives, public figures and civil society leaders. These will appear on our content platform, Agenda.

You are welcome to republish content on this feed: http://wef.ch/feed under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 4.0 Unported License (“CCPL”). You can view a copy of this licence at https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/legalcode.

All rights are reserved with respect to other articles published on the website, which are protected by copyright. Our full Privacy and Terms of Use can be found here.

Photographs

A selection of the best pictures taken at #wef23 will be made available free of charge under the creative commons licence (cc-by-sa) on Flickr at http://wef.ch/pix.

How to embed the World Economic Forum webcast session videos on your website

You can embed a Davos 2023 session from the video player once the event begins. Click on the last icon for instructions beneath the video on the session page.

Podcasts

Radio Davos will publish morning shows every day of the event, with a flavour of what’s coming up. Subscribe here and discover our shows Meet the Leader and Book Club.