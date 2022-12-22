Social Treatment to ‘Increased Sugar in Blood’ is ‘Increased Sweetness in Words, Works and Worlds’

by

Diabetes Mellitus is a metabolic disorder that refers to increased sugar levels for prolonged periods of time. Symptoms may include frequent urination, excessive thirst or hunger, and weight changes. Common types of diabetes include Type I, Type II, Gestational diabetes and Diabetes Insipidus. All are affecting and impacting the lives of patients of all ages from all over the world.

Diabetes’ most tragic reality is its lifelong presence in one’s life. Therefore, with continuous medication and insulin intake, patients need social, moral and psychological support to survive this chronic disease. And ultimately, it is not only healthcare workers but the whole community that should gear up themselves against this disease. Only then discrimination can be eliminated in our communities and diabetes distress can be alleviated among diabetic patients. For this, we need to understand our roles in society and we have to respond accordingly. This article will discuss the different levels of interventions to bring positive change in our surroundings. And it is not only for diabetics but for all patients. Because

The Messenger of Allah, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) said:

“Every good deed is sadaqah (charity). To meet your brother with a smiling face and to pour out from your bucket into his container are sadaqah.” (At-Tirmidhi,1956)

Diabetes | Self-Care & Self Management

If you’re patient, then you need to understand self-care and self-management first. Because nobody understands better what we feel at a moment, but ourselves. Therefore, being a self-lover is just synonymous with self-care and self-management. Therefore, it is an open message to every single reader to become a self-lover first. And take care of yourself. For self-management, you can consult with your family doctor or either any healthcare professional. And should plan your diet plan, exercise routines and daily chores accordingly. It is not the disease but you who needs to get healthy and stronger.

Diabetes | Interpersonal Theory & Self Determination Theory

Interpersonal Theory and Self Determination Theories should be comprehended and implemented in diabetic patients to increase self-motivation and self-confidence. Therefore, social treatment lies in the person’s behaviour first and the community second.

Diabetes | Family Support

The social context of diabetes management includes multiple resources, including family (parents, spouses), peers, romantic partners, and healthcare providers. Involvement and support from one’s social partners, particularly family members, is consistently associated with good diabetes outcomes when characterized by warmth, collaboration and acceptance. Therefore, if you have someone in your family suffering from diabetes make sure you’re providing him/her the helping hands, sweet words and support in whatever capacity you’re.

Diabetes | Community Support

Now, a macro change can only be brought about when individuals, families and communities all are getting aware of this topic and its consequences. Therefore, there is a dire need of envisioning the world together to work collectively for everyone till everyone. Because

“We are each other’s harvest; we are each other’s business; we are each other’s magnitude and bond.”

― Gwendolyn Brooks

