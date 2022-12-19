Social Code of Diabetes 

by

Diabetic living is challenging when every day is unpredictable, and occasionally the frustration is so great that one may want to give up. Unfortunately, that is not an option for individuals with diabetes, in fact it’s a chronic condition that needs ongoing medical attention for the rest of one’s life. However, the burden of managing diabetes is extremely real and has a significant influence on one’s quality of life.Research shows that people with diabetes are at increased risk for diabetes distress, which refers to the negative emotional and psychosocial worries and burden individuals with the diagnosis of diabetes experience. Diabetes distress could manifest as depression, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, inappropriate stress responses, substance use disorders, and alcohol abuse.Social determinants such as income, education, housing, unsafe neighborhoods, food insecurity, lack of transportation, and lack of healthcare access drive differences in diet, activity, stress and preventive care regardless of race that lead to diabetes. Racial injustice has also produced persistent disadvantage in social determinants of health for racial and ethnic minority populations, creating racial/ethnic disparities in diabetes outcomes.

Diabetes management is a “24/7” task that necessitates constant decision-making and action-taking with frequently unexpected and undesirable results. Even following instructions to the letter won’t ensure stable blood sugar levels; doing the same thing every day can have completely different effects. The accumulation of these issues and annoyances could result in “diabetes burnout.”

However, diabetes sufferers often struggle with stigma. The stigma associated with diabetes is pervasive and prevents people from seeking care and managing their physical and mental health. It exists everywhere, including in the family, classroom, workplace, and healthcare environment. In addition, stigma and prejudice may result in worse self-care and diabetes management. People with diabetes are often made to feel entirely responsible for managing their glucose levels – despite the many factors that affect those levels that are outside of their control. Being a conscious part of society we can initiate our kind approaches and be a support system towards this overwhelming circumstance. Going hand-in-hand with the above statement, we need to try to be kind and look for the positive environment. As a diabetic patient you can :

Communicate with Friends or Family

Give Yourself a Break

Don’t Blame Yourself

Make Time to do What you Love

Talk to your health care providers about negative reactions other people may have about your diabetes

Talk with your health care providers about your feelings

Talk to other people with diabetes

By using more intentional and thoughtful language when addressing persons who are living with diabetes, we can lessen the stigma associated with the disease in our society.

We must avoid passing judgment on weight gain, dietary preferences, or diabetes diagnoses as family, friends, and coworkers of people with diabetes. Instead, be kind and encouraging to those who are managing their diabetes in public. Remember that people with diabetes did not seek to have the condition, and that managing it can be challenging.

