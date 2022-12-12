You are here: Home / Business / ManpowerGroup: Setting common standards for reporting on sustainability performance

ManpowerGroup: Setting common standards for reporting on sustainability performance

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Jonas Prising, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ManpowerGroup

How can companies apply universal environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics to drive positive change?

Jonas Prising, CEO and Chairman at ManpowerGroup, values the public-private collaboration driven by the World Economic Forum to shape a diverse and inclusive future of work.

He explains how the Forum’s Measuring Stakeholder Capitalism initiative is accelerating ESG progress. It helps companies like ManpowerGroup implement shared and transparent metrics to report on their performance across four themes: principles of governance, planet, people and prosperity.

This content is part of a video series featuring Partner insights on the impact of their collaboration with the World Economic Forum.

