ManpowerGroup: Setting common standards for reporting on sustainability performance

Author: Jonas Prising, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ManpowerGroup

How can companies apply universal environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics to drive positive change?

Jonas Prising, CEO and Chairman at ManpowerGroup, values the public-private collaboration driven by the World Economic Forum to shape a diverse and inclusive future of work.

He explains how the Forum’s Measuring Stakeholder Capitalism initiative is accelerating ESG progress. It helps companies like ManpowerGroup implement shared and transparent metrics to report on their performance across four themes: principles of governance, planet, people and prosperity.

