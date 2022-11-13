You are here: Home / Events / SAE Media Group 20th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum 16 – 17 November 2022

SAE Media Group 20th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum 16 – 17 November 2022

November 13, 2022 by 1 Comment

This article was published in association with SMI.

Website: http://www.beneluxconf.com/EuropeanStingWL

SAE Media Group proudly present the 20th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum, once again taking place in-person and in Amsterdam.

 The 2022 iteration will bring together key professionals in the infrastructure, financing, and innovation sectors to discuss the latest issues and trends within the Benelux market. 

The Forum will bring a specific focus on; offshore and onshore wind, the development of (green)-hydrogen capabilities along the region’s coastline, storage and integration implications for renewable energy production, new and innovative methods of financing and re-financing – from PPPs to green bonds and beyond – and digital infrastructure developments. 

Proudly Sponsored: by DIF Capital Partners & Invensis

Event Hashtag: #BeneluxConf

ADDITIONAL CONTACT INFO

Oana Lefter – Marketing Executive

SAE Media Group

T: +44 (0)20 7827 6164

E: olefter@smi-online.co.uk 

Filed Under: Events Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: