President Metsola condemns Iranian sanctions on Members of the European Parliament

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

EP President Roberta Metsola has condemned the decision of the Iranian regime to sanction several MEPs, as well as journalists, human rights defenders and institutions.

“On behalf of the European Parliament, I strongly condemn the decision of the Iranian regime to sanction members of the European Parliament, journalists and human rights defenders”, she said.

President Metsola underlined “Women have the right to protest. Women’s lives and women’s liberties are inviolable”.

“The European Parliament will not stop fighting for these fundamental values. We will not stop standing up for freedom, dignity and equality. We will not be silenced,” she added.

“We stand with the European Parliament’s “Friends of Iran” group and all those sanctioned”.