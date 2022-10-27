Transport MEPs back EU road transport agreements with Ukraine and Moldova

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The Transport and Tourism Committee approved two separate agreements with Ukraine and Moldova to make the cross-border transport of goods easier.

The new EU road transport agreements with Ukraine and Moldova would replace existing bilateral transport agreements with EU countries and temporarily facilitate road freight transport, allowing Ukrainian, Moldovan and EU hauliers to transit through and operate between each other’s territories, without the need for related permits.

The two deals are part of the EU’s response to the disruptions in the transport sector in Ukraine and Moldova caused by the unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Ukrainian airspace has been closed to civilian traffic, and maritime export severely limited. Ukraine needs to find alternative routes by road to export its stocks of grain, fuel, foodstuffs and other relevant goods. Moldova’s need is similar, needing alternative transit routes through the EU, and there is also a need to help Ukraine transport its goods through Moldovan territory.

In addition, the EU-Ukraine agreement will allow Ukrainian drivers to continue using their existing Ukrainian driving licences and certificates of professional competence to drive in the EU, without a need to hold an international driving permit.

EP rapporteur Marian-Jean Marinescu (EPP, RO) said: “With traditional transport routes being blocked, we needed to find alternative ways to transport grains and other relevant goods from and to Ukraine and Moldova. Thanks to these agreements, we can increase the level of exports and imports by road, without creating border crossing bottlenecks. Not only does this reduce the risk of a global food crisis, it is also a step toward further expansion of the transport relationship between EU and these countries.”

Next steps

The Transport and Tourism Committee backed the EU-Ukraine road transport agreement unanimously by 46 votes in favour, while the EU-Moldova agreement was also supported unanimously by 47 votes in favour on Wednesday. MEPs are set to vote on the agreements in the next plenary session in November.

Both agreements are provisionally in force since 29 June 2022.