Ukraine: International Expert Conference hosted by the Commission and G7 Presidency reaffirms unwavering commitment to support Ukraine’s recovery

Tomorrow, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his given capacity as German Presidency of the G7, will co-host the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernisation of Ukraine in Berlin. This conference is another important step in the series of global events, which demonstrate unwavering support from the Commission and the international community to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression. It also highlights that the Commission and the international community will continue to support Ukraine beyond its immediate needs, and on its path to EU accession.

Given the scale of the challenge at stake, the recovery efforts need to be an inclusive multi-stakeholder process, involving both public and private sectors, as well as international organizations. That is why the conference will bring together world-renowned experts across various disciplines and backgrounds, international organisations, senior government representatives, think tanks and academics, as well as representatives from civil society and the private sector, together with the Ukrainian government. The participants will discuss key matters for the recovery, reconstruction and modernisation of Ukraine. These discussions will contribute to shaping global efforts on the way ahead for Ukraine’s green, resilient, prosperous and democratic future.

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “The courageous Ukrainian men and women of Ukraine are fighting for their independence and the rules-based international order. We will be at Ukraine´s side as long as it takes. The road to reconstruction is at the same time Ukraine’s path towards its vision to become a more modern, democratic and prosperous country. Every euro, every dollar every pound and every yen spent will be an investment in Ukraine and democratic values around the globe. At the same time the broad support for the brave people of Ukraine is a strong statement that the free and democratic nations of this world stand together.”

Following the opening remarks from President von der Leyen and Chancellor Scholz, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a keynote address. During the opening plenary, participants will hear from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other high-level speakers about the international perspectives on Ukraine’s geopolitical and economic outlook and the scale of the recovery and reconstruction needs.

The morning sessions will cover a range of topics beginning with lessons learned from historical reconstruction efforts like the Marshall Plan in Europe and taking stock of the current situation in Ukraine and the sequencing of recovery and reconstruction needs. Discussions will then focus on the financing of recovery and reconstruction, exploring possible frameworks for governance and emphasising strong Ukrainian ownership in the process of mobilising resources and private sector involvement.

The afternoon sessions will be devoted to key priorities for Ukraine’s sustainable growth, development, and stability, including with a view to EU accession. These sessions will focus on institutional transformation and good governance, macroeconomic and financial stability, industrial policy and sustainable development, and inclusiveness.

Next Steps

Targeted expert recommendations will be published on the website of the International Expert Conference as an outcome document. These recommendations will feed into bilateral, European, and multilateral discussions with Ukrainian counterparts, as support shapes up. These fora include the annual Ukraine Recovery/Reform Conference, to be hosted by the UK mid-next year.

Background

The initial impulse for the Conference was the G7 Elmau Summit in June. The Conference builds on the Lugano Declaration and its seven guiding principles on recovery which were issued at the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano in July, where Ukraine presented its draft for a national recovery plan for the first time. The Conference will add further expert input and advice to the deliberations on the recovery process of Ukraine. The Conference will feed into the creation of an international coordination platform as proposed by the Commission on 18 May.

The unprovoked and unjustified Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused terrible human suffering and massive destruction of towns and communities. The European Union and its Member States have shown unwavering solidarity with people fleeing the war in Ukraine and immediately mobilised support to the Ukrainian government to maintain its functions. The Union has provided substantial emergency assistance to support resilience, humanitarian assistance, military aid and other support.

By mid-September, Team Europe had already committed over €19 billion to support Ukraine. In addition, work on a more strategic and predictable approach of EU financing support for Ukraine in 2023 is ongoing.

The Commission is also coordinating its largest ever operation under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for a wide array of support measures, including in the health, energy, food and agriculture sectors, and providing shelters, machinery as well as medical equipment and evacuations.

To support Ukraine, the Commission has also put forward measures to facilitate trade, notably the suspension of import duties on Ukrainian exports, and to establish solidarity lanes to help Ukraine export agricultural goods.

To welcome people fleeing the war, the EU has activated the Temporary Protection Directive, granting access to jobs, housing, education and healthcare across the EU. The Commission will continue to support Ukraine and its people, working together with Member States in a Team Europe approach.