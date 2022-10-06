Medicine to Peace: These are the Nobel Prize winners in 2022

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

Author: Douglas Broom, Senior Writer, Formative Content

The Nobel Prize announcements are taking place between October 3-10.

There are six prizes in total, including prizes for Literature and Peace.

Swedish geneticist Professor Svante Pääbo won the first prize – the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2022.

The Nobel physics prize goes to sleuths of ‘spooky’ quantum science.

How far back does your family tree reach? The winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine just added a few thousand years.

Swedish geneticist Professor Svante Pääbo discovered the genetic identity of two of humankind’s earliest ancestors, opening a new window on human evolution in the process.

He was the first winner of this year’s six Nobel Prizes that are being announced between 3 and 10 October. Here’s what you need to know about his discovery – and the recipients of the other Nobel Prizes 2022, including the prizes for Literature and Peace…

Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine

Prof Pääbo, Director of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, achieved what many scientists believed to be impossible when, in 2010, he sequenced the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans.

He went on to discover a previously unknown branch of the human family tree by extracting DNA from a 40,000-year-old finger bone found in a cave in Siberia. The new hominid was named Denisova after the location in which the bone was discovered.

Family tree: Professor Pääbo used DNA from bone fragments to chart human evolution. Image: Nobel Foundation

Announcing the award, Professor Nils-Göran Larsson, Chair of the Nobel Committee, said: “His discoveries help us to understand homo sapiens, present-day humans. This is a very fundamental, big discovery.

“On average, you and I have one to two per cent Neanderthal DNA… [they] are our closest extinct relatives that now have been defined at the genome level. Over the years to come, this will give huge insights into human physiology.”

Neanderthal people became extinct in Europe 30,000 years ago, only a few millennia after the appearance of modern humans. This prompted scientists to speculate that their disappearance may have been due to conflict with homo sapiens.

Winning Nobel Prizes in the Physiology and Medicine category is something of a family tradition for Professor Pääbo – his father, biochemist Sune Bergström, won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1982. It’s the ninth time that a child of a Nobel laureate has also won a prize.

Nobel Prize in Physics

Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for experiments in quantum mechanics that laid the groundwork for rapidly-developing new applications in computing and cryptography.

“Their results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said of the laureates: Aspect, who is French, Clauser, an American and Zeilinger, an Austrian.

The scientists all conducted experiments into quantum entanglement, where two particles are linked regardless of the space between them, a field that unsettled Albert Einstein himself, who once referred to it in a letter as “spooky action at a distance”.

“I’m very happy… I first started this work back in 1969, and I’m happy to still be alive to be able to get the prize,” Clauser, 79, told Reuters by phone from his home in Walnut Creek, California.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless have won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry ‘for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.’

Past chemistry winners include well-known scientific names such as Marie Curie, who also shared the physics prize with her husband and whose eldest daughter, Irene Joliot-Curie, won the chemistry award just over two decades after her mother.

“This year’s Prize in Chemistry deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple. Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route,” says Johan Åqvist, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

The award is Sharpless’s second Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Notable Nobel Laureates

The Prizes were first awarded in 1901 by The Nobel Foundation, a private institution established in 1900, to carry out the wishes of Swedish chemist, engineer and industrialist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896.

He left the bulk of his fortune in trust to establish the international awards that bear his name. To date, Nobel Prizes have been awarded 609 times to 975 people and organizations, or 943 individuals and 25 organizations if you count those who have won twice.

Undoubtedly all Nobel Prize winners deserve to be famous but here are some of the best known:

