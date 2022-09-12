Commission joins forces with local and regional government associations to boost sustainable development

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has signed framework partnership agreements with five global associations of local authorities: the Association Internationale des Maires Francophones (AIMF), the Commonwealth Local Governments Forum (CLGF), Platforma/Conseil Européen des Municipalités et Régions (CEMR), the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), and the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLGA). Supported by €50 million from the NDICI-Global Europe instrument, the agreements support the role of local authorities and their associations in formulating policies to promote local, regional, and global level sustainable development.

Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen said: “Local and regional governments and their associations are key partners for the EU in its external action because of their role in driving sustainable and inclusive development in a way that creates more opportunity for all and leaves no one behind. It is our collective responsibility to put back on track the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals. By 2027, the EU will support local authorities’ work in pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals and addressing inequalities with at least €500 million, in addition to the €50 million that support their associations under these five agreements.”

Local authorities for Sustainable Development Goals

The five renewed partnership agreements, that will be in force until 31 April 2026, recognise the contribution of local and regional governments to the design and implementation of policies that are required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, in particular for making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. The agreements formalise a set of common interests and objectives, and provide an opportunity to: