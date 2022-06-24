EU candidate status: lead MEP welcomes Council decision

i-Sting

Putin and turning the other cheek This article was written for The European Sting by one of our passionate readers, Mr Tomasso Merlo. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not necessarily The European Sting’s position on the issue. Ukraine had to open its doors to Putin, had to let him get to Kiev and at that point launch […]

COP 26: Goals & Critical Criticism This article was written for The European Sting by one of our passionate readers, Dr Animesh Upadhyay. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not necessarily The European Sting’s position on the issue. The 26th Conference of the Parties lasted from the 31st of October 2021, until the end of 12thNovember 2021. One […]

Live from the war in Ukraine: Kharkiv’s Universities, Cultural Landmarks and Residential Buildings are being erased This article was exclusively written for The Sting by our writers at the heart of the war in Kharkiv. The unceasing bombardment of Kharkiv continues on its seventh day. For seven days, aerial and artillery bombardment has struck Kharkiv, tearing out bits and fragments of this city, one cultural landmark at a time. In the […]

Breaking: The sounds of war in Kharkiv This article was exclusively written for The Sting by our writers at the heart of the war in Kharkiv. Kharkiv, a city of 3 million people, is a city not under siege, but under continuous aerial bombardment for the fifth day in a row. While images are often described as being worth a thousand words, […]

The ever-growing crises that are displacing migrants from their homes This article was written by one of our guest writers, Mr. Aaron Gates-Lincoln, writer for Immigration News. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not The European Sting’s position on the issue. The ever-growing crises that are displacing migrants from their homes are dominating the headlines in the world of immigration. The act […]

More i-Stings