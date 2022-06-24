EU candidate status: lead MEP welcomes Council decision

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.
Statement of the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs on the European Council ‘s decision of 23 June 2022 on the EU membership applications of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia
David McAllister (EPP, DE) made the following statement on Thursday, after the announcement of the decision of the European Council:
“By granting EU candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the European Union demonstrates its unwavering commitment towards these countries and their freely chosen European path. Today’s decision marks a historical moment for our European Union. It is a demonstration of leadership, responsibility, resolve and principled political vision as well as a sign of hope for the citizens in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. I welcome today’s decision of the European Council at a time of unprecedented geopolitical challenges. Granting the same status to Georgia is in sight, once its government will have delivered on the indicated priorities.
As the accession of those countries to the EU will be merit-based, anchored on the respect for the relevant procedures and conditional upon the fulfilment of the established criteria, I call on the authorities of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia to continue carrying out the relevant reforms, notably in the areas of democracy, the rule of law, human rights, a market economy and implementation of the EU acquis.
The European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs will closely monitor the enlargement negotiations and will support all three countries on their path towards further integration into the European Union.”
Speak your Mind Here