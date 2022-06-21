Family planning education and its challenges

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Amina Israr, a second year student of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

This content is most important and ineluctable to be bandied about but it is the most avoided because of illiteracy in the utmost of developing countries. Meaningful family planning must be handed to the both wedded and unattached people for betterment of society. On the other hand, CSE is a key to character structure and aseptic lifestyle of adolescents. Health pool provides family planning support by giving mindfulness among people about planned pregnancies which reduces the mortality and morbidity risk of both mother and child.



The most important cause of unintended pregnancies and health risk associated with them is lack of communication between the general public and healthcare workers. One of the best ways to educate the public about this serious problem is to spread awareness about the use of protective measures and contraceptives.

People think that family planning only refers to the number of children they want to have but it is most importantly related to the health of a mother and child. But in developing countries no doubt healthcare work is going on but the mortality rate related to infection and complication of pregnancy is still high. There are various reasons including no health services in rural areas, lack of knowledge about benefits of family planning and concerns about protective measures due to illiteracy. All these factors make it difficult to overcome this problem.

Comprehensive sex education should also be tutored along with academic education side by side. In this regard medical students should come forward all over the world to guide the youth about this. The most common threat associated with lack of CSE is sexually transmitted diseases. Presently, there is firm need to deliver age related comprehensive sex education to the adolescents to improve their life style and thinking perspective. But if we consider the case of developing countries, no satisfactory work has been done to deliver CSE. There is a need for proper set up for inclusion and warm participation of medical students to guide the adolescents. They can spread awareness by giving mindfulness about the high moral values, hygienic lifestyle and STDs.

There are still questions about why there is a lack of both family planning and CSE in developing countries? The first and most stressed point is that our women are not educated about this and indeed they are not allowed to give their opinion in this matter. Healthcare workings can save multitudinous children from becoming motherless.

Lea Salonga said :

‘I want every Filipino woman empowered with information regarding all the information available to her regarding family planning.’

In this era, the medical field is exploring new horizons and the medical health workforce is participating in many awareness programs all over the world. There is a need of the hour that the government should make strategies for rural areas of developing countries to spread awareness about family planning. And medical students should give their services regarding CSE among adolescents for a better and happier society accomplishment.

About the author

Amina Israr is a second year student of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore. She has recently joined IFMSA. She is very keen and enthusiastic about writing articles and delivering her views about different aspects. She has the spirit to accept different challenges and discover new horizons. She is always ready to look forward to new ideas and opportunities.