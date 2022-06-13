Spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the EU Speaks on a Question Concerning China in the European Parliament’s Report on the EU and the Security Challenges in the Indo-Pacific

by

Q: On 7 June, the European Parliament at its plenary session adopted the report on the EU and the security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, claiming that China poses a threat to the EU’s interests in the region, criticizing China’s position on Ukraine, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Xinjiang-related issues, and calling for the EU to enhance the existing partnership with Taiwan. What is your comment?

A: The European Parliament’s report, based on ideological bias, distorts China’s policy and position, plays up the so-called “China threat”, denies China’s legitimate right to safeguard its sovereignty and security, and grossly interferes with China’s internal affairs. We express our strong disapproval of and firm opposition to it.

Asia-Pacific is the most vibrant region in the world and serves as a pacesetter for peace and development. The key to success in the Asia-Pacific is win-win cooperation. China, rooted in Asia Pacific, is committed to building and benefiting Asia Pacific. Following the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in relation to its neighbors, China seeks to deepen cooperation with neighboring countries. Promoting regional peace and common development is the shared aspiration of countries in the region. We welcome positive and constructive participation of countries outside the region in Asia-Pacific cooperation. It needs to be emphasized that ganging up, provoking confrontation and creating rivalry is doomed to failure.

Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Xinjiang-related affairs are entirely China’s internal affairs, which allow for no foreign interference. The One-China principle is a shared consensus of the international community and an established norm of international relations. It is the political foundation on which China established diplomatic ties and develops relations with the EU. Without this foundation, everything above will be shaky. No one should underestimate the strong resolve, determination and capability of the Chinese government and the 1.4 billion Chinese people in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China’s position on Ukraine has been consistent and clear. China has all along taken an objective and impartial position and made its independent judgment based on the merits of the matter. We have been working actively and playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks and preventing conflict and large-scale humanitarian crisis. Time will prove that China’s position is responsible and withstands the test of history. Any disinformation that smears China’s efforts, distorts China’s intention, or creates rumors to discredit China is neither responsible nor ethical.

We urge the European Parliament to get in the right frame of mind, respect the facts and view China’s development and domestic and foreign policies objectively and rationally. It’s important to respect the strong wish of Asia-Pacific countries for peace, development and cooperation, and do more to promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations and the stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region.