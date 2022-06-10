First-ever New European Bauhaus Festival starts today in Brussels and around Europe

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

Starting today and for the first time, the Commission is organising a Festival dedicated to the New European Bauhaus (NEB). Designed around three pillars, Forum, Fair and Fest, and based physically in Brussels, at Gare Maritime and at the Mont des Arts, and equally online, the Festival of the New European Bauhaus was built with the NEB community to showcase, celebrate, and develop the movement.

Next to the rich programme in Brussels, the Festival is also spreading throughout Europe, with more than 200 co-created side events independently organised by partners. President Ursula von der Leyen is officially opening the Festival in Rome today at 13.00 CET at the MAXXI National Museum of 21st Century Arts, with a live connection to Brussels.

Forum, Fair, and Fest in Brussels

The Forum is a conference that spans three days of participatory formats, from round table discussions to TED-style talks. President Ursula von der Leyen, Commissioners Johannes Hahn, Mariya Gabriel, Elisa Ferreira and Kadri Simson will frame the discussions from the European perspective. Speakers will be of world renown and include prominent architects such as Francis Kéré, Shigeru Ban, Rem Koolhaas, and Stefano Boeri, art world figures such as Gerfried Stocker (Ars Electronica), sound artist Emeka Ogboh, President of the MAXXI Foundation Giovanna Melandri, writer and activist Hilda Nakabuye, and scientists like Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, Stefano Mancuso, and Carlos Moreno (15 min city). Several leading national politicians will be attending, such as Elke van den Brandt (Minister for Mobility of the Brussels Capital Region), the Mayor of Brussels Philippe Close and of Prague Zdeněk Hřib.

During the Forum, on 11 June, the prestigious New European Bauhaus Prizeswill be awarded in the four NEB categories: Reconnecting with nature; Regaining a sense of belonging; Prioritising the places and people that need it the most and Shaping a circular industrial ecosystem and supporting life-cycle thinking. The finalists will attend the ceremony.

The Fair part of the Festival highlights NEB-style projects that include for example local citizen labs to pioneer research funded by EU programmes such as Horizon Europe, prototypes that will improve the sustainability, inclusiveness and quality of our daily experiences. The Fair is co-created: out of the 316 applications received, 100 projects were selected to be displayed at NEB both on fixed and mobile supports (from e-bikes to electrical tuk-tuks) scattered across the Brussels city centre.

Finally, the Fest is a celebration of the NEB for everyone. Taking over the Mont des Arts in the city centre of Brussels from today to Sunday, the programme will appeal to various audiences with dance, installations, theatre, and music performances – such as Patsyki Z Franeka, popular Ukrainian artist band, and Дeva, the 2022 winner of the Music Moves Europe Awards – as well as scientific experiments, upcycling workshops, and much more. Artists and cultural actors will also participate in the forum.

Over 200 side events around Europe

Side events organised by the NEB community in 25 countries include discussions about renewable resources, innovative technologies, urban farming, the evolution of buildings, and climate-friendly mobility as well as concerts, ideas labs and exhibitions, catalogued on the Festival’s website. During the opening ceremony, there will be connections to ten of those side events.

Members of College said:

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: “The New European Bauhaus enables tangible change on the ground – to achieve our climate targets and improve the quality of life in our cities, villages and regions. The Festival is a wonderful opportunity to deepen discussions & meet those who build a sustainable, inclusive and beautiful future.”

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, said: “By bridging science and innovation with art and culture, the New European Bauhaus Festival is an excellent opportunity to network, share innovative projects and ideas and put the European Green Deal in the forefront of our minds. It will bring together individuals from all walks of life to discuss and construct a future that is both sustainable, inclusive and attractive.”

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira said: “We need inclusiveness in our pursuit for sustainable and attractive places – the New European Bauhaus has the ambition to reach all territories. It brings positive energy to our collective endeavours for a better future together!”

Background

The NEB was launched by President von der Leyen in September 2021. It adds a cultural dimension to the Green Deal and accelerates the green transition with tangible change on the ground.

The Festival brings the European Green Deal to the heart of our daily lives. The NEB is by nature transdisciplinary: it invites architects, designers, artists, scientists, engineers, artisans, and citizens to share their expertise in preparing for the future.