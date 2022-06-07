President Metsola thanks Secretary-General Klaus Welle for his dedication to EP

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The Bureau has decided today to accept the request of European Parliament Secretary-General, Mr Klaus Welle, to hand over his function, after nearly 14 years in office, on 1 January 2023.

“I want to thank Secretary-General Klaus Welle for his dedication to the European Parliament and for his commitment to the European project.



In 2009, the year he took on the position, the Lisbon Treaty entered into force and significantly increased Parliament’s powers and brought it closer to the citizens.



Secretary-General Welle’s role has been crucial in strengthening the Parliament and its capacities as co-legislator, as well as reinforcing the services available to Members, putting the European Parliament at the core of the European project.



He has also managed to transform this House into a modern and forward-looking global leader of parliamentary democracy and diplomacy.



On behalf of Parliament, I would like to thank Klaus Welle wholeheartedly for his passionate work and unconditional commitment”, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said.