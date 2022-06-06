[…] EU and US agree to strengthen coordination on the enforcement of export controls on Russia […]

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission and the US Commerce Department have agreed to strengthen coordination on the enforcement of export controls on Russia, building on the excellent cooperation under the US-EU Trade and Technology Council.

In a meeting in Brussels, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, US Ambassador to the European Union Mark Gitenstein and Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod, discussed export control enforcement with Bjoern Seibert, Head of Cabinet for the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade, and Gerassimos Thomas, Director-General for Taxation and Customs Union.

They agreed to exchange regularly on export enforcement implementation, expand information sharing on diversion networks, and support investigations.

Additional talks will take place next week in Brussels on how to take this initiative forward.