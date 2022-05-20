EU digital acts: MEPs to visit tech companies in Silicon Valley, US

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

A delegation from the Internal Market Committee will travel to Silicon Valley to meet with leading tech companies including Google, Meta, Apple, Airbnb, eBay, Paypal and Uber.

From 23 to 27 May, an Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee delegation will go to the Silicon Valley, where MEPs will meet with tech companies, local authorities and academia. MEPs will look into the latest digital market advances in the United States, particularly in relation to the development and use of e-commerce, artificial intelligence, consumer protection, online platforms and the gig economy.

The visit will provide a key opportunity to get a closer insight into US legislative work on e-commerce and platforms and to exchange views on the EU’s digital policy agenda, especially the recently agreed EU rules on online platforms – the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act(DMA). This visit will feed into the committee’s ongoing work on the digital single market and consumer protection.

Andreas SCHWAB (EPP, DE) will lead the delegation. Other MEPs on the delegation are Dita CHARANZOVÁ (Renew, CZ), Christel SCHALDEMOSE (S&D, DK), Alex AGIUS SALIBA (S&D, MT), Andrea CAROPPO (EPP, IT), Alexandra GEESE (Greens/EFA, DE), Virginie JORON (ID, FR), and Marion WALSMANN (EPP, DE).