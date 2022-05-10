Factors associated with vaccine hesitations against COVID-19

by

In Brazil, throughout the pandemic, strategic actions were mobilized by state and municipal governments to ensure control of exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. An extensive list of non-pharmacological measures was implemented to minimize the magnitude of the disease in the country1. However, a permanent solution is more likely to be achieved with the development, availability and implementation of effective, safe and high-quality vaccines against viruses2.

Vaccination is one of the most economical ways to avoid diseases. Currently, it is estimated that it avoids 2 to 3 million deaths per year and that another 1.5 million could be avoided if the overall coverage for available vaccines improved3. Brazil has one of the largest public immunization programs in the world, offering, in a routine basic calendar and campaigns, an extensive list of vaccines and other special immunobiologicals for specific audiences. However, the high coverage, which was one of its main characteristics, has fallen in recent years. In 2020, pandemic-related factors caused vaccination suspension, reducing the number of doses (n = 57,519,127) and vaccination rates (32.2% in Amapá, 39.2% in Maranhão and 66.1% in the Federal District)4, generating new outbreaks of preventable diseases due to immunobiological use5.

The objective of this work is to contribute with the scientific production of review articles based on quantitative research, updating knowledge on a vaccine hesitation against covid-19. This work aims specifically at beginning researchers. It covers the use of some theoretical-methodological instruments, the required caution when reading source articles, the knowledge enrichment and the proper way to expose the acquired knowledge. Additionally, it points out the many aspects involved in discussing the chosen theme, highlighting and giving examples of the scope of methodological resources that need to be respected even in literature review articles. Finally, the article advises on the commitment to quality research required and on how to prepare and present the resulting material in the proper scientific manner.

Decision-making around vaccination is a complex behavioral phenomenon in relation to its determinants. It involves cultural, geographical, psychosocial, economic, religious, political, cognitive and gender factors. The reasons for vaccination hesitation fall into three interrelated categories: lack of confidence (in efficacy, safety, in the health system that provides vaccines or in the motivations of managers and policymakers to recommend them), complacency (low perception of the risk of acquiring preventable diseases, so that vaccination would not be necessary) and lack of convenience (considers availability, accessibility and appeal of immunization services, including time, place, language and cultural contexts)6,7.

The prevalence of vaccine hesitation in Brazil and its association with individual, contextual and clinical factors reveal the most resistant groups and contexts that should deserve special attention from public strategies to ensure wide vaccination. It will be necessary to prepare the population with more effective messages about the vaccine, aligning the political, religious and health discourse around the advantages associated with it. These actions can increase confidence, reduce vaccine resistance, and maximize its socioeconomic and public health benefits.

