New European Bauhaus: five lighthouse projects to be financed across Europe

(Credit: Unsplash)

Today, the Commission is announcing the five selected projects for the €25 million call for the development of ‘lighthouse demonstrators‘ of the New European Bauhaus (NEB). The Commission is currently negotiating grant agreements with the selected beneficiaries.

The projects will create more sustainable, inclusive, and beautiful spaces in locations across the EU and will involve citizens in the green transition at the local level.

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “I cannot wait to see these New European Bauhaus projects come to life. They will show how the future can look and bring the European Green Deal to our daily lives and living spaces. These projects should become the starting point for a European and worldwide network of New European Bauhaus projects.”

Five demonstrator projects in 13 countries

The five shortlisted projects will receive funding of approximately €5 million each to implement their plans in 11 Member States (Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Slovenia, and Portugal), as well as in Norway and Turkey. They will deal with topics such as building renovation, circularity, arts, cultural heritage, education, smart cities, urban and rural regeneration and more. The projects are:

CULTUURCAMPUS (Cultuurcampus: a sustainable hub of arts, research, learning and community as catalyst): through blending education, research, policy, and culture, and considering the lived experiences of its residents, Cultuurcampus aims to transform the disadvantaged urban area of Rotterdam South (NL). The Cultuurcampus will be in an historical building and will act as a hub for different groups and activities. NEB-STAR (New European Bauhaus STAvangeR): NEB-STAR will showcase how territorial transformation plans can incorporate the principles and values of the NEB in Stavanger (NO), Prague (CZ) and Utrecht (NL). The project will tackle four emblematic challenges linked to climate-neutral cities, all considering local needs and concerns through co-creation with residents and stakeholders. NEBhourhoods (NEBhourhoods): NEBhourhoods prepares Munich-Neuperlach (DE) for the future as mapped out by the European Green Deal when it comes to the built environment, circularity, mobility, energy, food, and health. The project will build on the area’s strengths – a strong sense of community, vast green areas, large-scale housing, even if in need of renovation – and address its weaknesses – higher than average unemployment and lower than average education levels. DESIRE (Designing the Irresistible Circular Society): the project wants to tackle the major challenges faced by societies and cities: climate change, biodiversity loss and resource challenges. Based on three main themes of inclusivity, circularity and reconciling cities with nature, the project will use art, architecture, and design to explore alternative ways of transforming territories across different European cities (DK, NL, SI, IT, LV). EHHUR (EYES HEARTS HANDS Urban Revolution): the project supports cities and vulnerable residents in transforming their built environment. Spread across seven different locations in the EU and Associated Countries (DK, EL, BE, PT, TR, HR, IT), it will seek to tackle socio-economic and cultural challenges such as social segregation, energy poverty, and degradation of depopulated historical centres.

The projects will contribute innovative ideas and solutions within two years’ time, helping to point the way forward for other NEB actions. As they are spread across Europe, the projects will provide a diversity of results that can be adapted and replicated in similar activities and demonstrators in Europe and beyond, helping to inspire future projects.

The projects will also contribute to the EU Missions. The Missions share much in common with the NEB, with both initiatives aiming to tackle major challenges in health, climate and environment through closer engagement with citizens, and harnessing the power of research and innovation.

Another project, the CRAFT (CReating Actionable FuTures) coordination and support action, will support all five selected projects, as well as future NEB lighthouse projects, with €2 million in funding. CRAFT will test collaborative local models for NEB transformations in three ‘sandbox cities’ (Amsterdam, Bologna and Prague) and guide the 100 cities selected under the ‘Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities’ Mission.

Background

The New European Bauhaus (NEB) aims to bridge the worlds of art, culture and education with science and technology. Horizon Europe plays a key role as a major driver of new ideas, prototypes, and products, as research and innovation are major components of the NEB’s design, delivery, and dissemination.

The €25 million call to ‘Support the deployment of lighthouse demonstrators for the NEB initiative in the context of EU Missions’ opened on 28 September 2021 and closed on 25 January 2022. It is part of the Horizon Europe Missions work programme 2021-2022.

The announcement of the successful applicants does not constitute a formal commitment for funding. The final decision on the applicant projects (including the grant amount to be awarded) can be taken only later, when the Commission services have finalised the grant preparation and all the necessary checks.