Final plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe to approve proposals

On 29-30 April, the Plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe will meet in Strasbourg for the last time, to finalise its proposals.

Following two sessions (in late March and early April) during which it discussed draft documents tabled by the nine Working Groups, the Conference Plenary is set to approve its final set of proposals. These will be adopted on a consensual basis. The Plenary meeting on Saturday will revolve around feedback from citizens’ representatives and their positions on the proposals.

When: Friday 29 – Saturday 30 April 2022 (including preparatory and political caucuses’ meetings)

Where: European Parliament in Strasbourg

The proposals cover the following themes:

Health

European democracy

Migration

Values and rights, rule of law, security

Education, culture, youth

Stronger economy, social justice and jobs

Climate change and the environment

EU in the World

Digital Transformation.

Find out more about the Plenary’s composition, purpose and work, and download all relevant documents (including the agenda) for the coming weekend, on the Conference Plenary webpage. The Executive Board will deliver the final report of the Conference to the Presidents of the EU institutions on 9 May in Strasbourg.

Background

The Plenary’s draft proposals have been based on the recommendations made by the European Citizens’ Panels, input from national panels, and ideas gathered through the Multilingual Digital Platform, as well as the exchanges held during previous Conference Plenary sessions and Working Group meetings.