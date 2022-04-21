Lebanon: €20 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable people

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Soaring food prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine are adding further strain to the compounding crises in Lebanon, which imports 96% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine. To support the most vulnerable segments of the population in Lebanon, the EU has allocated an additional €20 million in humanitarian aid to respond to rising food insecurity and other needs. This funding will target the vulnerable Lebanese people, as well as refugees living in the country.

The new funding will focus on areas and communities with proven high food insecurity, insufficient access to healthcare or with specific protection concerns for vulnerable Lebanese populations and refugees in need. The EU humanitarian assistance will be delivered in partnership with UN agencies, international organisations and NGOs.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The political, economic and financial crises in Lebanon have put millions of people in need of assistance over the past two years. Covid-19 and the Beirut port explosion, have compounded the suffering of both vulnerable Lebanese people and Syrian refugees alike. Now, people in Lebanon are challenged by global food and fuel shocks resulting from the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The EU stands in solidarity with Lebanese people and the refugee communities during the time of need.”

Background

In Lebanon, the multiple crises have particularly affected the most vulnerable. The United Nations, report that almost 2.5 million people in Lebanon are in need of humanitarian aid, including 2.2 million Lebanese, 208 000 Palestine refugees and 78 000 migrants. In addition, 90% of the 1.5 million Syrian refugees in the country continue to need humanitarian aid.

Since 2011, the EU has allocated €742 million in humanitarian aid to help Syrian refugees and their host communities in Lebanon.

Access to basic needs and health services are among the most prominent concerns.