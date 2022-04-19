War in Ukraine: MEPs to debate effectiveness of EU sanctions

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Foreign Affairs Committee MEPs will debate the situation in Ukraine on Wednesday morning at 9.00 CEST, and will be joined by Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol.

At the meeting, participants are expected to discuss several of the latest developments in Ukraine following the Russian invasion launched on 24 February. Members and experts will also take stock of the impact of western sanctions on Russia two months after their adoption, including assessing their effectiveness and the opportunity for further expansion.

WHEN: Wednesday 20 April 2022, 9.00 – 11.00 CEST.

WHERE: Room 2Q2 in the European Parliament’s Antall building in Brussels and remote participation.

For the debate, MEPs will be joined by a range of guest speakers, including the Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. Also taking part are Maria Mesentseva, Deputy Head of the Committee on EU Integration of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Olena Khomenko, Chairperson of the Sub-committee on External Economic Relations and Efficient Use of International Aid of the Verkhovna Rada, and representatives of the EU institutions.

Mr Fedorov was abducted in March after Russian forces occupied Melitopol, located west of the besieged city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine. He was subsequently released after several days in captivity.

The Ukrainian representatives are expected to be physically present in the meeting room in Brussels.

You can also follow the debate live here (20.04.2022).