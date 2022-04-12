Future of Europe: Conference nears finalisation of policy recommendations

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Conference on the Future of Europe Plenary session on 8-9 April debated concrete proposals.

The Chairs and spokespersons of nine Working Groups tabled consolidated draft proposals, grouped by theme, to the Conference Plenary. The proposals were mainly based on the recommendations of European Citizens’ Panels, as well as national panels, and enriched by ideas from the Multilingual Digital Platform. These proposals were discussed by all Plenary Members.

Vice-President for Democracy and Demography, Dubravka Šuica, said: “We are now in the decisive stage of the Conference on the Future of Europe, where dialogue and collaboration are more important than ever. I was heartened to see this in action during the Plenary session. The progress we have made so far has exceeded my expectations, in particular due to the exceptional commitment and hard work of our citizens. I look forward to working together over the coming weeks towards the final result.”

Next steps

The final Conference Plenary session is scheduled for 29-30 April in Strasbourg, where proposals are expected to be approved by the Plenary on a consensual basis. The Conference’s Executive Board will include these proposals in the Conference’s final report, which will be delivered to the Presidents of the EU institutions on 9 May in Strasbourg, at the ceremony that will bring the Conference to a close.