Human rights breaches in Russia, North Korea and Guatemala

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted three resolutions on the respective human rights situations in Russia, North Korea and Guatemala.

Increasing repression in Russia, including the case of Alexei Navalny

Parliament condemns the Russian regime’s continued domestic repression, which has worsened in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It demands that Russian authorities stop harassing, intimidating and attacking anti-war protesters, independent civil society organisations and human rights defenders.

MEPs say that the Russian government’s assault on democracy and disregard for the rights of other nations has “paved Russia’s path towards despotism, international aggression and war crimes”. They underscore that an undemocratic Russia is a constant threat to Europe’s security and stability.

In addition, Parliament strongly condemns the imprisonment of Russian opposition politician, anti-corruption activist and 2021 Sakharov Prize laureate Alexei Navalny and reiterates its call for his immediate and unconditional release. The hundreds of other Russian citizens baselessly detained for having the courage to demonstrate in favour of democracy and peace must also be released, MEPs demand.

Finally, they call on the EU to sanction all Russian officials involved in the crackdown against independent civil society, media and peaceful protesters, and in the latest case against Alexei Navalny.

(07.04.2022)

Human rights in North Korea, including the persecution of religious minorities

Parliament reiterates its strong condemnation of the decades-long state repression exercised in a systematic manner by the present and past Supreme Leaders and administration of North Korea. It calls on current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to stop carrying out atrocious policies, which include extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, forced abortions, the forcible transfer of populations and persecution on political, religious and gender grounds.

MEPs are also deeply concerned about the systematic violations of freedom of religion and belief affecting Shamanism and Christianity as well as other religions in North Korea. They denounce the arbitrary arrests, long-term detention and killing of religious people in the country and urge the North Korean authorities to cease all violations against these communities and grant them the right to freedom of religion and belief.

The severity of the food situation the country is facing and its impact on the economic, social and cultural rights of the population is of particular concern to MEPs, who call on the North Korean authorities to ensure access to food and humanitarian assistance to all citizens.

(07.04.2022)

Human rights and rule of law in Guatemala

MEPs are concerned about the deterioration of the rule of law in Guatemala and the legal actions initiated by the country’s Supreme Court of Justice and the prosecutor general against independent judges, lawyers and prosecutors who investigate criminal structures with ties to high-ranking state officials and business owners.

Judicial operators involved in prosecuting corruption cases, human rights defenders and journalists must not be harassed, criminalised and detained, says MEPs. They urge the Guatemalan authorities to uphold the rule of law and fully respect the independence of power branches.

In addition, they call on the authorities to conduct immediate, thorough and impartial investigations into the threats, harassment and stigmatisation campaigns against justice officials and civil society actors.

(07.04.2022)