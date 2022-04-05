MEPs held a minute of silence in memory of victims of war in Ukraine

by

President Metsola updated the house on her visit to Ukraine and appealed for more logistical, humanitarian and military support, at the opening of the session.

Updating MEPs on her visit to Ukraine and her meeting with the Verkhovna Rada and President Zelenskyy, President Metsola said it meant a great deal to those fighting in Ukraine that the European Parliament was present with them.

The atrocities committed by the Russian army in Ukraine are horrific, disgraceful and shameful, said the President, adding that the images from Bucha and Irpin underline the level of threat facing Ukraine and the global rules-based world order.

“These are war crimes perpetrated by war criminals; these coordinated acts of inhumanity cannot remain unanswered. We will hold all those responsible to account”, the President underlined. This would mean immediately adopting a new package of forceful sanctions, and targeting those who bankroll and support Putin.

Europe must speed up its policy of zero dependence on the Kremlin, and disentangle itself from Russian energy supplies, implement binding embargoes and stop indirectly funding the bombs, she urged.

President Metsola led MEPs in a minute of silence in memory of the victims of Bucha, Irpin and all victims of war, terror and violence.

Recalling the 65th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, the President reminded MEPs that this established the foundations of a peaceful and prosperous union that will never allow war to be answer.

Changes to the agenda

Tuesday

The President has received four requests for urgent procedure from the Environment (ENVI), Regional Development (REGI) and Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) committees, pursuant to Rule 163, on the following legislative files:

Medicinal products for human use made available in the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland, as well as in Cyprus, Ireland and Malta,

Investigational medicinal products made available in the United Kingdom with respect to Northern Ireland as well as in Cyprus, Ireland and Malta,

Increased pre-financing from REACT-EU, and

Gas storage

Wednesday

The objection pursuant to Rule 112(2) on Genetically modified soybean MON 87769 × MON 89788 is added directly to the votes.

Thursday

If the vote on the urgent procedure of Increased pre-financing from REACT-EU is carried, then a debate with one round of political group speakers will be added on Thursday as the first item.

Information concerning the distribution of votes is available on the website of the European Parliament under the section “Priority information”.

Requests by committees to start negotiations with Council and Commission

Decisions by committees to enter into inter-institutional negotiations (Rule 72) are published on the plenary website.

If no request for a vote in Parliament on the decision to enter into negotiations is made by Tuesday 12.00 midnight, the committees may start negotiations.