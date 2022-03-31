We could be spending an hour a day in the metaverse by 2026. But what will we be doing there?

Stand Up For Ukraine: global pledging event for refugees and internally displaced people In recognition of Poland's essential role in supporting refugees fleeing the invasion of Ukraine, the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging event, convened by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau will take place in Warsaw on 9 April.

European AI excellence and trust in the world On 15 and 16 March 2022, experts, academics, civil society representatives and artists will join to discuss the European approach for artificial intelligence (AI) at the World Expo in Dubai.

International conference on research infrastructures (ICRI) 2022 ICRI 2022 will be hosted by the Czech Presidency of the EU, in Brno on 19-21 October 2022.

The COVID-shock and the new macroeconomic landscape: taking stock and looking ahead The global economy is on an uncertain recovery path from the unprecedented pandemic recession. Policymakers need to evaluate the new macroeconomic landscape and formulate macroeconomic policy appropriately. In this context, DG ECFIN is organising a conference on the theme ‘The COVID-shock and the new macroeconomic landscape: taking stock and looking ahead’ in cooperation with the […]

European Sustainable Energy Week 2022 The European Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) brings together public authorities, private companies, projects, NGOs and consumers to promote initiatives to save energy and move towards renewables for clean, secure and efficient energies.

Meeting of the European electricity regulatory forum The annual European electricity regulatory forum, also known as the Florence Forum, was set up on the initiative of the European Commission in 1998 to discuss the creation of the internal electricity market. This year, the event will take place in Rome, Italy.

Clean energy for EU islands forum 2022 This year’s edition of the Clean energy for EU islands forum is entitled ‘From clean energy vision to clean energy action’, and will take place on the Greek island of Rhodes on 17-18 May.

36th Madrid Forum The European gas regulatory forum, also known as the Madrid Forum, gathers key stakeholders across the European energy sector to discuss opportunities and challenges related to the further development and decarbonisation of the internal EU gas market and to its integration with other energy sectors.

Renewable energy projects: permit-granting processes and power purchase agreements In the context of the upcoming EU recommendation and guidance on good practices to improve permit-granting procedures for renewable energy projects and to facilitate power purchase agreements (PPAs) and an ongoing public consultation, the event will bring together EU and national policymakers, as well as project promoters and stakeholders involved in renewables projects and PPAs, […]