European security: Parliament delegation to visit Moldova

MEPs from the Foreign Affairs Committee and Security and Defence Subcommittee will visit Moldova from 31 March to 2 April, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Led by the Vice-Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Urmas Paet (Renew Europe, Estonia) and the Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defence, Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe, France), a high-level delegation of ten MEPs will carry out a fact-finding visit to the Republic of Moldova, from 31 March to 2 April.

Regional repercussions of Russia’s war against Ukraine: insecurity and humanitarian crisis

During the visit, MEPs will observe the situation on the ground in Moldova, a country neighbouring Ukraine that is currently resisting a Russian invasion. They will stand side-by-side with the Moldovan authorities in a sign of unanimous European solidarity with the country’s citizens, as well as announcing concrete democracy support initiatives on behalf of the Parliament.

Over 300 000 Ukrainians have fled to Moldova, putting the country’s authorities and resources under severe strain. Moldova recently applied formally for membership of the EU.

Parliament’s delegation will meet with, among others, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavriliţa, the Moldovan Parliament’s President Igor Grosu, parliamentarians as well as representatives of international organisations.

Background

On Thursday 24 March, Parliament agreed to provide Moldova with €150 million in macro-financial aid to cover a part of its external financing needs. During the same plenary session, MEPs also gave consent for Frontex to provide operational support for the country, including at its borders with Ukraine.

In addition to the co-Chairs, the delegation will consist of the following MEPs: Siegfried Mureșan (EPP, Romania), Evin Incir (S&D, Sweden), Dragoș Tudorache (Renew Europe, Romania), Susanna Ceccardi (ID, Italy) and Anna Fotyga (ECR, Poland).