Humanitarian aid: EU releases €48.4 million to support people in Bangladesh, Myanmar and the region

The European Commission has announced today €48.4 million in humanitarian aid to address the most pressing needs of people in Bangladesh, Myanmar and the region facing displacement, the consequences of protracted conflict and the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis.

This humanitarian funding consists of €24 million for Bangladesh, with a focus on addressing the Rohingya refugee crisis in the country; over €22.4 million for Myanmar (of which €1 million from Luxembourg), where humanitarian needs have grown considerably since the military take-over and are increasing exponentially; and €2 million for the Southeast Asia region, where the refugee population continues requires protection and assistance. The funding also addresses COVID-19 response, which has further aggravated the humanitarian situation in the region. Finally, part of the funding will support Bangladesh in further improving its disaster preparedness, to increase resilience to natural disasters.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The needs of conflict-affected and displaced people in Bangladesh and Myanmar keep rising and require continued humanitarian support. With this new funding, the EU commits once again to provide humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable population, supporting the operations of partners in the areas of nutrition, shelter, health, water and sanitation services, education and protection among others.”

Background

The EU has been actively helping Bangladesh (since 2002) and Myanmar (since 1994) with a keen focus on disaster preparedness and emergency response activities, providing life-saving support to Rohingya refugees and funding emergency assistance to people affected by natural hazards.

Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, part of the EU humanitarian funding also supports the response in both countries through the provision of medical supplies and equipment, emergency referrals of displaced people and patients in pandemic-affected communities, as well as strengthening the overall health response capacity in the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities.

In 2021, the European Union has contributed with €25 million in humanitarian funding for Myanmar and with over €38 million for Bangladesh. An amount of €3 million has also been allocated for the regional refugee crisis in Southeast Asia.