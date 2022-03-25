Health Comes First in Century 21st

by

With the advancement of human civilization, its challenges have been dramatically changed. Humans have been living in an era of fast doings. Time frame has been altered. Distances have been shortened. But what remains the same is the quest to make human lives ease at max. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that humans are in demanding voice to have their fast diagnosis, efficient treatment, and quick recovery as they have their other workings in Tech Era. But health demands something else than what humans have perceived.



To match the time frame, we have today with what the future demands. E-health can prove fruitful in our daily beings. It can pave the way for a better health opportunity. It can evolve the medical field with new emerging means of developing ‘DigicHospitals’ and fast ambulatory rescue either on flying cars or with the robotic paramedics. And among them, artificial intelligence is the strongest of all. AI has the potential to alter the present medical arena with a complete efficient system with no hussle and bussle that is usually seen in every public hospital.



The advantages involve accurate data collection and efficient means of doing things. Accurate data collection will not only increase the disease prevalence ratios but to ease the means of research. The better data we have, the better we will understand the problem. And the obstacle is the reachability. As, the technology is not available to a marked ratio population of the world. If it is, then some of them are not properly aware of how to take full advantage of these available online tools.



Telemedicine has provided us a way to increase the interaction between doctor and a patient. Rather than waiting in a long row and still have a few seconds or minutes with them. The diagnostic process can be made efficient and the patient can get plenty of time. And online psychological therapy availability can help us to combat the prevailing depression among youth. And other than that if we made telehealth offline availability, it will not only attract the number of people but will normalize the behaviors of people to E-Health reliability.



What we can do today is to make efficient ways on how we get full advancement from that tool. Even the doctors can have a better experience of telehealth. I must say that telehealth should be implemented in every hospital so that the burden on emergency departments can be relieved. And the undergraduates should be utilized for this faculty too.



Telemedicine is an emerging field. It is like a new chapter in history. Humans always have challenges as we’re facing nowadays. But telehealth can be the key factor to control these pandemics and such adverse circumstances. But eventually, it needs our youth’s attention and their meaningful involvement. And the ultimate hope to make a resilient ecosystem and health sector as according to UN 2030s Sustainable development goals. E-health has no boundaries to encounter but human conformity.

