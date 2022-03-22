Parliament organises the Ukraine Solidarity Days

by

From Monday to Thursday, Parliament is organising the “Ukraine Solidarity Days” to show its support for Ukraine’s parliament following the Russian invasion.

While seeking to support Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) in defending freedom, peace and democracy, the events taking place this week also aim to address the Ukrainian parliament’s capacity to cope with the unprecedented challenges it is facing following Russia’s assault. In addition, MEPs and invited speakers will elaborate on ways to preserve both the Verkovna Rada’s political and institutional functioning.

Different events organised to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine will take place in the European Parliament in Brussels throughout the week.

These include discussions on the political and humanitarian situation in Ukraine, as well as plenary debates. Participants expected to address MEPs, in-person or remotely, include Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič and former European Parliament President Pat Cox.

The Ukraine Solidarity Days also encompass outreach to young people and civil society in Ukraine, as well as reporting from and interaction with Sakharov Prize laureate Lorent Saleh from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

More information on the sessions and timeslots is available in the programme.

The public events will be broadcast live via the EP Multimedia Centre.

New website in cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada

Two weeks ago, Parliament launched a new website in cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada, with information on how the EU has supported Ukraine since 2014. It provides the latest news, videos and podcasts, relevant legislation and resolutions to show how the EU is helping Ukraine. Content from the Ukrainian parliament could also be shared on the site.

Actively supporting EU efforts to promote democracy and human rights in the world is one of Parliament’s core responsibilities.