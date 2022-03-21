Ukraine: Commission launches special call to support Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine and the phasing out of their reliance on fossil fuels from Russia

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission has launched a special call under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI) to support Member Stateswelcoming refugees from Ukrainefollowing Russia’s invasion of the country and the phasing out of their reliance on fossil fuels from Russia.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “The EU has reacted to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine promptly, united and strongly. The Technical Support Instrument is a flexible instrument that can adapt to different political circumstances. Now it stands ready to help Member States welcoming and integrating people fleeing the war in Ukraine, and reducing their dependency on fossil fuels, including those coming from Russia, by investing in clean energy sources and energy-efficient technologies.”

A flexible support instrument for emergency needs

Following this call, Member States may immediately send requests to the Commission for technical support in the following areas:

Building institutional and operational capacity to welcome people fleeing the war in Ukraine . This includes helping national authorities to readapt and speed-up the access to vital services such as housing, education, healthcare, jobs, within the temporary protection scheme. Member States can send their request of this specific support to the Commission by 8 April 2022.

. This includes helping national authorities to readapt and speed-up the access to vital services such as housing, education, healthcare, jobs, within the temporary protection scheme. Member States can send their request of this specific support to the Commission by 8 April 2022. Enhancing the social and economic integration of refugees from Ukraine . In terms of access to the labour market, for example, the Commission will support Member States to establish a standardised mechanism for the recognition of academic qualifications of the refugees. Member States can send their request of this specific support to the Commission by 8 April 2022.

. In terms of access to the labour market, for example, the Commission will support Member States to establish a standardised mechanism for the recognition of academic qualifications of the refugees. Member States can send their request of this specific support to the Commission by 8 April 2022. Making the best use of available EU funds to provide accommodation for families or unaccompanied children . Member States can send their request of this specific support to the Commission by 8 April 2022.

. Member States can send their request of this specific support to the Commission by 8 April 2022. Phasing out of the Member States’ reliance on fossil fuels from Russia. This includes identifying the best reforms and investments at national, regional and cross-border level, in line with the Commission’s REPowerEU. It will support the diversification of energy supplies, accelerate the transition to renewable energy and improve energy efficiency. Member States can send their request for this specific support to the Commission by 24 March 2022.

Next steps

Member States can send their request for this specific support to the Commission through their coordinating authority. The Commission will deliver its support after approving the request.

Background

The TSI is the Commission’s main instrument to provide technical support to reforms in the EU, following requests by national authorities. It is part of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027 and of the Recovery Plan for Europe. It builds on the success of its predecessor, the Structural Reform Support Programme which, since 2017, has implemented more than 1,400 technical support projects in all Member States.

On 9 March 2022, the Commission approved 225 new projects under the 2022 round of the TSI, to support Member States in preparing, designing and implementing reforms that will lead to modern and resilient public administrations, sustainable growth strategies and resilient economies. Many support projects contribute to the implementation of the national Recovery and Resilience Plans.

Specific TSI calls can be launched in case of special emerging needs. This was done in June 2021, in relation to the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plans giving access to the Recovery and Resilience Facility and it is done now in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.