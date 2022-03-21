Conference on the Future of Europe: first draft proposals in Plenary

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On 25-26 March, the Plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe meets to discuss preliminary proposals, in a weekend filled with Working Group exchanges.

The Conference Plenary will – for the first time – debate draft preliminary proposals prepared following the exchanges of nine Plenary Working Groups. These first drafts, grouped by themes, are based on the recommendations made by the European Citizens’ Panels, national panels, and ideas gathered through the Multilingual Digital Platform, as well as the exchanges held during Conference Plenary and Working Group sessions.

When: Friday 25 – Saturday 26 March 2022 (including preparatory, Working Groups’, and political caucuses’ meetings)

Where: European Parliament in Strasbourg, with physical and remote participation

The Plenary will, based on consensus, put forward its proposals to the Executive Board. The latter will draw up a report in full collaboration and full transparency with the Plenary. Find out more information on the Plenary’s composition, purpose and work, and download all relevant documents (including the agenda) for the coming weekend, on the Conference Plenary webpage. The final report from the Platform to be taken into consideration for Plenary proposals, based on citizens’ contributions collected until 20 February, is also available online.

Background

For each of four European Citizens’ Panels, around 200 Europeans of different ages and backgrounds, from all Member States, met to discuss and adopt recommendations on the challenges facing Europe now and in the future. Recommendations made by these Panels to the Conference Plenary are available on the dedicated webpage. These have been presented by and debated with the Panels’ 80 representatives to the Plenary in previous dedicated sessions (in January and March 2022), who will continue to take part in the process until its conclusion.

Citizens can still submit contributions on the Platform, to allow debate to continue online. Contributions introduced after 20 February will be covered by a final report after 9 May.