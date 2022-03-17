Inauguration of the Ukrainian civil society hub

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On Thursday at 9:30, Parliament’s President Roberta Metsola will give the keys to the Station Europe building to the Ukrainian civil society organisation Promote Ukraine.

To support Ukrainian civil society, the European Parliament will make a whole floor available to the NGO Promote Ukraine in the Station Europe building in Brussels, the old station situated on Place Luxembourg, in front of the European Parliament.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, stated: “We want to do everything in our power to support Ukrainians, whose courage has astounded us. Offering this space to the Ukrainian struggle is a concrete act of solidarity.”

The space will be used to coordinate Ukrainian civil society action (organising demonstrations, press conferences, etc.) and to provide psychological and administrative support to refugees from Ukraine now arriving in Belgium (job seeking, registering at municipal offices).

Nataliia Melnyk, coordinator for Ukrainian civil society, and Marta Barandyi, founder of the NGO Promote Ukraine, will participate in the inauguration tomorrow with the President of the European Parliament.

The building will be made available to the civil society hub until 30 June, with an extension possible.