International Women’s Day: an ambitious future for women after COVID-19

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs and national parliamentarians will discuss the post-pandemic future for Europe’s women at an inter-parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday morning.

WHEN? Thursday 3 March, from 09.00 to 12.00 CET.



WHERE? European Parliament in Brussels, SPAAK building, room 1A2 and remotely.



The annual inter-parliamentary committee meeting marking International Women’s Day (8 March) brings together MEPs and national MPs to discuss gender equality and women’s rights. This year’s theme is ‘‘An ambitious future for Europe’s women after COVID-19: mental load, gender equality in teleworking and unpaid care work after the pandemic’’.



After introductory remarks by Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee Chair Robert Biedroń (S&D, PL), EP President Roberta Metsola, French Minister Delegate for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities Élisabeth Moreno, and Vice-President of the European Commission Věra Jourová will deliver the opening speeches. The Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrín Jakobsdóttir will give the keynote speech



This will be followed by a panel discussion with experts, including the founder and president of Fondation des Femmes, Anne-Cécile Mailfert, and the Director of the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), Carlien Scheele, and by a debate with MEPs and MPs.



European commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli and Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee Chair Robert Biedroń will deliver the closing addresses.



For the full programme of the event, click here. To watch the meeting live, click here.



Eurobarometer survey on the consequences of COVID-19 for women



On Friday, Parliament will publish a Flash Eurobarometer survey based on women-only interviews. It will focus on the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic through different perspectives: the impact of government measures on mental health and the financial and economic situation of European women, the increase of mental and physical violence against women, and what women think the priorities of MEPs should be.



Seminar for journalists



On Monday 7 March at 16.15 CET in Strasbourg (WEISS building, room S1.5, and online), the EP Media Services Unit will hold a seminar for journalists on ‘‘Towards a better gender equality: Legislative work of the European Parliament’’. Participants will include Women’s Rights Committee Chair, Robert Biedroń, the rapporteurs for the Pay Transparency Directive, Samira Rafaela (Renew Europe, NL) and Kira Marie Peter-Hansen (Greens/EFA, DK), as well as EP President Metsola, who will deliver the closing remarks.



For the full programme of the webinar, click here. If you are interested in participating in this press seminar, please send an email to media-seminars@europarl.europa.eu.