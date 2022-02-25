European Parliament to hold an extraordinary plenary session on 1 March

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

EP President and political group leaders agree to hold an extraordinary plenary session on Tuesday, 1 March to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At an extraordinary meeting of Parliament’s Conference of Presidents, President Roberta Metsola and the leaders of Parliament’s political groups decided to hold an extraordinary plenary session in Brussels on Tuesday, 1 March starting at 12:00. They will debate Parliament’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, and adopt a related resolution.

On Thursday 24 February, a statement by the Conference of Presidents condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and called the invasion unjustified and illegal. MEPs said that Ukraine is an independent and sovereign nation and its territorial integrity is non-negotiable.