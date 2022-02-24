MEPs to debate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with Josep Borrell

by

On Thursday at 18.30 CET, MEPs will debate Russia’s military assault on Ukraine with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and Ukrainian parliamentarians.

The debate is organised by the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and Security and Defence Subcommittee and will take place online. In addition to Mr Borrell, Members of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) will also join MEPs for the discussion.

You can watch it live here. (24.02.2022)

Following months of heightened tensions and a large military build-up on Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus, Russia launched a full-scale military assault on Ukraine today, Thursday 24 February 2022.

Later this evening, EU heads of state or government will also meet physically in Brussels to discuss the situation in Ukraine following Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military actions, that seriously undermine European security and stability.

The European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents (the President and political group leaders) has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine in the strongest possible terms, which they insist cannot go unanswered.