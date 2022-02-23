The global displacement crisis and how to tackle it

by

Syrian refugees arrive at Bardarash camp in Duhok, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in 2019. © UNHCR/Hossein Fatemi

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Owusu Yaa Asieduwaa, a 4th year Doctor of Pharmacy student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Refugees and migrants are ordinary people who have been forced to cross boundaries and borders to seek protection. People can as well be internally displaced and such people are usually vulnerable when crises arise. The rate at which people uproot from their homes to settle in developed or developing countries is becoming alarming over the decade. This put an exertion on the host countries and resources.

Conflict can be one of the many reasons why people forcibly leave their homes to other countries to seek asylum for their families. During conflicts, lives and properties are destroyed thus the damages caused make the affected people tend to the government for aid or flee to a better place to earn their livelihood.

Again, poverty can displace people from their original homes to ‘’greener pastures’’. This was experienced during Covid -19 when most people lost their jobs and were forced to travel to other countries in search of lucrative jobs.

Correspondingly, hunger and conflict are intertwined. Conflict can lead to a drastic reduction in the affected country’s resources and production since there’s no stability to work and produce. Climate changes due to the activities of man can also cause famine resulting in food insecurity.

Over the years, there have been many ways the Europeans are working towards this pertaining situation to help combat the crisis by disrupting the activities of migrant smugglers. These smugglers exchange the migrants for money and are being sent to different countries where they are forced to indulge in bad social vices such armed robbery, prostitution, drug dealings, trafficking,etc which they end up becoming a threat to the host country. Setting up tight border security can help combat the activities of the smugglers and also improve the safety of the migrants.

Further, fastening job creation for these refugees and migrants will help reduce the burden placed on the host country. Job creation also increases productivity and resources which results in the betterment of the people’s lives.

Refugees and migrants should also have the privilege to basic right to life and liberty and freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of speech and opinion, right to work and education and many more without any discrimination. This can be observed by extension of their legal rights.

Good governance and accountability, rule of law and socio-economic development such as providing shelter, access to potable water, electricity, good health care and other social amenities for those seeking asylum, refugees and migrants.

Moreover, the psychological needs of these refugees and migrants should not be neglected. There should be emotional support for them from time to time.

Lastly, there have been many ways initiated to help resolve long-term conflicts in countries such as Syria, Venezuela, South Sudan and the likes to help reduce the number of people who flee from their homes to seek asylum in other countries. We all have a role to play in making the lives of these refugees and migrants better.

About the author

Owusu Yaa Asieduwaa is a young Ghanaian writer and researcher who aims at bringing solutions to global issues. She is a young hardworking girl who likes to get involved in most activities. A 4th year Doctor of Pharmacy student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana.

She enjoys cooking and listening to music in her free time. She has different collaborations with people from diverse backgrounds to publish works together.