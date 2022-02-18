These 9 diverse innovations are paving the way for climate justice

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Anna Huber, Community Success Specialist, UpLink, World Economic Forum

Climate change has disproportionate impacts on disadvantaged communities.

The Climate Justice Challenge on UpLink sourced innovative ideas from communities most affected by climate disasters.

The selected 9 UpLink Top Innovators will receive support to scale their environmental and socio-economic solutions.

Climate justice acknowledges the disproportionate impact climate disasters have on underserved communities. While climate change affects us all, the impacts are not distributed fairly or equally. Today, Black, Hispanic and native American communities face a 50% higher wildfire risk in the US, and the death rate caused by air pollution is three times higher for Black Americans. Floods in the outskirts of densely populated cities in Brazil hit disadvantaged communities the most, such as the storms in 2020, which lead to deadly landslides.

The growing importance of addressing ‘who’ is being impacted by climate disasters can be seen across communities, governments, and companies: in 2021 Salesforce announced $300 million for climate justice and ecosystem restoration, while the Bezos Earth Fund pledged $203 million for climate justice. A few weeks later, the biggest protest at COP26 with over 120,000 people was solely dedicated to climate justice.

As climate disasters are increasing in frequency and scale, it is crucial to involve and listen to most affected communities during global climate dialogues.

In light of this, the Climate Justice Challenge sought solutions from the communities most impacted by climate disasters. The Challenge was launched on UpLink during COP26, alongside Salesforce, Alix Partners, Fundación Avina, Global Shapers Auckland, Global Shapers Port of Spain Hub, UNHCR, VillageCapital, Schwab Foundation, COVID Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs and Climate-KIC.

After a careful review of all submissions by experts, a cohort of 9 Top Innovators have been selected. They are based in five different continents, and offer solutions across the areas of energy, food, water, shelter, deforestation, academia and grant mobilisation.

Over the next months, this cohort will have the opportunity to learn from each other, dive into the UpLink network as well as participate in diverse sessions. UpLink is dedicated to supporting the innovators in gaining visibility to accelerate their impact.

Here are the 9 Top Innovators who are contributing to climate justice around the world: