[…] EU job-search aid worth €3.7 million for 297 dismissed Airbus workers in France […]

Almost 300 Airbus employees in France who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic will receive €3.7 million in EU aid.

On Wednesday, Parliament approved France’s request for support from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF). MEPs acknowledged that “in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic, the general travel restrictions led to a general collapse of commercial aviation, in particular in the passenger flights sector, and according to Airbus the full recovery of the sector is not expected to happen before 2025.”

The application relates to 508 displaced workers in total whose activity has ceased. France expects that 297 out of the total eligible beneficiaries will make use of the measures. The aid will mainly help finance training on how to create a business and start-up grants.

The total estimated cost of the support measures is €4.4 million, of which the EGF will cover 85% (€3.7 million). Airbus will provide the remaining amount (€0.7 million).



The report by Valérie Hayer (RENEW, FR) was adopted by 655 votes, 23 against and 14 abstentions. Council has approved the measures on 4 February.



Background



Under the new 2021-2027 EGF regulation, the Fund will continue to support workers and self-employed people whose activity has stopped. The new rules allow support to be given to more people affected by having their jobs or sector restructured: all types of unexpected major restructuring events are eligible for support, including the economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis, as well as larger economic trends like decarbonisation and automation. Member states can apply for EU funding when at least 200 workers lose their jobs within a specific reference period.