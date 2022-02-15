Future of Europe: Panel recommendations on EU in the world and migration

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The final meeting of the fourth European Citizens’ Panel took place on 11-13 February 2022 in Maastricht, the Netherlands.

On Sunday, the European Citizens’ Panel on ‘EU in the world / Migration‘ voted through its 40 recommendations for the Conference on the Future of Europe. The Panel worked around five work streams: self-reliance and stability; the EU as an international partner; a strong EU in a peaceful world; migration from a human perspective; and responsibility and solidarity across the EU. The Panellists’ recommendations stem from their previous work carried out during two sessions, held in Strasbourg on 15-17 October 2021 and online on 26-28 November.

The third and final meeting of the Panel, comprising around 200 people of different ages and backgrounds, from all Member States, was hosted by the European Institute of Public Administration in Maastricht and Studio Europa Maastricht. Watch recordings of the Panel’s plenary meetings from Friday and Sunday.

Next steps

One of the four European Citizens’ Panel has yet to hold its final meeting, at the end of this month: the Panel on ‘A stronger economy, social justice and jobs / Education, culture, youth, sport / Digital transformation’ will adopt its recommendations on 25-27 February in Dublin, Ireland.

Eighty Panel representatives (20 from each of the four Panels, of which at least one-third is aged between 16 and 25 years) have been tasked with presenting and debating the recommendations of all Panels at the Conference Plenary, where the Conference’s final proposals will be shaped. The next Conference Plenary is set to take place 11-12 March in Strasbourg. The Plenary’s final proposals will be presented to the Executive Board of the Conference in the spring.

In the meantime, and up until 20 February, citizens across Europe can also continue to take part in the Conference through the multilingual digital platform.

Background

Two Panels have delivered their recommendations so far on European democracy, values and rights, rule of law and security and on climate change, environment and health. These were debated at the Conference Plenary of 21-22 January.

The four European Citizens’ Panels take into account citizens’ contributions collected from across Europe via the multilingual digital platform and events held across the Member States. The work of the panels is also supported by presentations from prominent academics and other experts. Panellists were randomly selected by specialist contractors, who ensured that they reflect the EU’s diversity in terms of geographic origin, gender, age, socioeconomic background and level of education.