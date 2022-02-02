EU job-search aid worth €3.7 million for 297 dismissed Airbus workers in France

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Almost 300 Airbus employees in France who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic should receive €3.7 million in EU aid.

On Tuesday, the Committee on Budgets approved France’s request for support from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF). MEPs acknowledge that “in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic, the general travel restrictions led to a general collapse of commercial aviation, in particular in the passenger flights sector, and according to Airbus the full recovery of the sector is not expected to happen before 2025.”

MEPs note that the application relates in total to 508 displaced workers whose activity has ceased, and that France expects that 297 out of the total eligible beneficiaries will make use of the measures. The aid will mainly help finance training on how to create a business and start-up grants.

The total estimated cost of the support measures is €4.4 million, of which the EGF will cover 85% (€3.7 million). Airbus will provide the remaining amount (€0.7 million).



The report by rapporteur Valérie Hayer (RENEW, FR) recommending that Parliament approve the aid was passed by 40 votes, 1 against and no abstentions. Approval by plenary is expected during the 14-17 February session in Strasbourg.

Background



Under the new 2021-2027 EGF regulation, the Fund will continue to support workers and self-employed people whose activity has stopped. The new rules allow support to be given to more people affected by having their jobs or sector restructured: all types of unexpected major restructuring events are eligible for support, including the economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis, as well as larger economic trends like decarbonisation and automation. Member states can apply for EU funding when at least 200 workers lose their jobs within a specific reference period.