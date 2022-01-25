COVID-19 – Are We Seeing The Beginning Of An End?

by

The pandemic in the form of Covid-19 is still looming around as an ever-present threat to the world economy and the healthcare system. Although vaccinations and lockdowns have slowed down the spread, it would not be safe to say that we’ve gotten rid of the virus once and for all. With parts of Europe and America seeing a surge in coronavirus cases recently, the signs of fourth or fifth waves of the disease are already being seen.

So the question arises, when are we going to get rid of the disease? While the WHO and other leading healthcare organizations, along with the help of governments are taking adamant steps in limiting the spread and the eradication of the disease, certain responsibilities fall on the shoulders of the masses and unless the people themselves realize the gravity of the situation and take an active part in the prevention of the disease, the goal of ours has a long time to see before it is fulfilled. As far as the complete eradication of the disease is concerned, we still have a long way to go, but the figures show that there is a beginning of an end.

As of late November 2021, data from various organizations suggests that about 55pc of the world population has been jabbed at least once, and about 43pc of the world population has received two doses, with 4pc of the fully vaccinated having received an additional dose. These are good figures in terms of the education of the masses about disease prevention and provide a good insight into the steps taken by the authorities. But these figures also give an insight into the other side of the picture. What about the remaining 45pc of the population?

The third-world countries contribute significantly to this remaining populace. Data shows that these countries are still lacking when it comes to having given complete or partial doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the masses. Countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, and the Philippines have 20pc, 22pc, 28pc, and 30pc ratios of fully vaccinated individuals respectively. These figures pose an impedance to our goal of seeing the world free of Covid-19 and proper measures must be taken to speed up the vaccination process in these states.

There are several steps we can take to ensure a rapid end of the disease. The masses need to follow proper authorities when it comes to vaccinations and Covid-19 prevention protocols. States like Brazil and France have suffered gravely in the past due to the lack of proper guidance of the masses and their superiors are being criticized for not keeping the people educated. States need to develop a long-term strategy to keep the spread in check so that the positive ratios are kept at bay while simultaneously allowing for proper screenings. Lastly, individuals have to realize that they are responsible for their safety and for the safety of others around them.

