Parliament updates the composition of its committees and subcommittees

i-Sting

The ever-growing crises that are displacing migrants from their homes This article was written by one of our guest writers, Mr. Aaron Gates-Lincoln, writer for Immigration News. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not The European Sting’s position on the issue. The ever-growing crises that are displacing migrants from their homes are dominating the headlines in the world of immigration. The act […]

A Continental Political Party This article was written by one of our passionate readers, Mr. Tomasso Merlo. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not The European Sting’s position on the issue. A continental political party is needed for European political unification to proceed. A party that represents all the pro-European citizens spread across the continent. […]

The need for a united Europe This article was written by one of our passionate readers, Mr. Tomasso Merlo. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not The European Sting’s position on the issue. The epochal political challenge of the European peoples is their unification and the birth of a common continental democracy. The European dream, however, is […]

Material and human garbage This article was written by one of our passionate readers, Mr. Tomasso Merlo. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not The European Sting’s position on the issue. We in the rich world export plastic waste and import human waste. We are turning the planet into a huge garbage dump. We produce […]

Cyprus’s last chance to solve the Cyprus issue is threatened by its corrupt political elite This article was written by one of our guest writers, Mr. Michalis Christou, one of the youngest candidates running in the upcoming May 30 parliamentary elections on the island of Cyprus and a philosophy graduate. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not The European Sting’s position on the issue. How can the […]

More iStings...