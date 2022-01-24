Parliament updates the composition of its committees and subcommittees

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.
On Thursday, MEPs updated the number of members in Parliament’s 20 committees and 3 sub-committees, and the political groups determined who will sit in each committee.
Following a plenary vote on the proposal by Parliament’s Conference of Presidents (673 for, 17 against, 5 abstentions), the number of members in each of Parliament’s committees and subcommittees for the second half of the 9th legislative term is shown below.
|AFET
|Foreign Affairs
|79
|+8
|DEVE
|Development
|26
|INTA
|International Trade
|43
|BUDG
|Budgets
|41
|CONT
|Budgetary Control
|30
|ECON
|Economic and Monetary Affairs
|61
|+1
|EMPL
|Employment and Social Affairs
|55
|ENVI
|Environment, Public Health and Food Safety
|88
|+7
|ITRE
|Industry, Research and Energy
|78
|IMCO
|Internal Market and Consumer Protection
|45
|TRAN
|Transport and Tourism
|49
|REGI
|Regional Development
|43
|AGRI
|Agriculture and Rural Development
|48
|PECH
|Fisheries
|28
|CULT
|Culture and Education
|31
|JURI
|Legal Affairs
|25
|LIBE
|Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs
|69
|+1
|AFCO
|Constitutional Affairs
|28
|FEMM
|Women’s Rights and Gender Equality
|37
|+2
|PETI
|Petitions
|35
|DROI
|Human Rights (Subcommittee)
|30
|SEDE
|Security and Defence (Subcommittee)
|30
|FISC
|Tax Matters (Subcommittee)
|30
The list of full members for each committee and subcommittee is available here. Chairs and vice-chairs will be elected at subsequent committee and subcommittee meetings.
The political groups have yet to communicate the lists of their substitute members.
Rules on the composition of committees
According to Parliament’s Rules of Procedure (Rule 209), the composition of its committees and subcommittees should as far as possible reflect the composition of Parliament as a whole.
The political groups and non-attached Members decide internally who is appointed to each committee and subcommittee.
