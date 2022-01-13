COVID-19: when are we going to finally get rid of it?

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Wireko Andrew Awuah, 5th year medical student at Sumy State University, Ukraine and Ms. Shekinah Obinna Amaka is a 6th year medical student at Sumy State University, Ukraine. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc around the world and has had far-reaching consequences. Infections are currently on the rise in many countries, particularly in Europe. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that Europe has once again become the epicenter of the pandemic. Austria, for example, is currently under national lockdown, and Germany is experiencing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections and is on the verge of experiencing the pandemic’s fourth wave.

It is unfortunate that there is currently a surge in COVID-19 infections in Europe and elsewhere, just as the world was making progress against the virus. The current situation appears to be eroding some of the gains made in combating COVID-19 thus far.

Vaccine hesitancy issues, complacency, and a relaxation in sensitization and educational programs on COVID-19 are some of the various factors responsible for the current surge in COVID-19 infections.

The current scientific and pharmaceutical community breakthrough in the production of COVID-19 vaccines for children is very encouraging and welcome. It is also encouraging that scientific research has resulted in the development of pills to treat COVID-19.

Yes, in my opinion, we can eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all because the world has done so in the past by eliminating or successfully managing previous pandemics. With current global scientific and technological advancement, it is possible to eradicate the COVID-19 once and for all in a reasonable amount of time. This is possible, however, when the world comes together with a common goal, tenacity of purpose, and perseverance. It is also critical that we all recognize that COVID-19 poses a threat to our very existence.

When individuals, communities, societies, nations, and the international community take responsibility for their own safety against the virus, the world will be able to eradicate COVID-19. Also, success is possible if the world learns from the first, second, and third waves of the pandemic and avoids complacency in the fight against the virus. There should also be consistently vigorous and sustained vaccination campaigns around the world to reduce vaccine hesitancy issues. Furthermore, vaccines must be widely available, affordable, and easily accessible to all. Above all, more effective, innovative, and long-term pandemic sensitization and public health education programs should be launched.

Getting rid of COVID-19 in time would help save more lives, restore the pandemic’s devastating impact on the international socio-economic order, and make the world a better place. COVID-19 can be eradicated once and for all if all hands are on deck and innovative virus-fighting strategies are implemented.

About the authors

Wireko Andrew Awuah, 5th year medical student at Sumy State University, Ukraine. Andrew is an award winning medical student at Sumy State University with a number of publications.

Shekinah Obinna Amaka is a 6th year medical student at Sumy State University, Ukraine. She currently works as an Editor for MSPress Journal and as a Reviewer for Harvard Public Health Review.