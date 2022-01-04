Children and Suicide: Taking Action Against Bullying

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Laveeza Fatima, a 19 years old medical student at Allama Iqbal Medical College, Pakistan. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Suicide is rare in youth and early pre-adulthood and turns out to be more incessant in older people. The most recent mean overall yearly paces of suicide per 100,000 were 0.5 for females and 0.9 for males among 5-14-year-olds, and 12.0 for females and 14.2 for males among 15-24-year-olds, separately. In many nations, males are more likely to commit suicide than females. Suicide is one of the common causes of death and its rates vary among people. Because of the developing danger for self-destruction with increasing age, youth is the main target of suicide prevention. According to the reports, not even half of youngsters who have ended it all had gotten mental consideration, and consequently, expansive counteraction methodologies are required in medical care and social administrations. Essential consideration clinicians are key experts in perceiving youth in danger for self-destruction.

Among children, suicide attempts are frequently imprudent. They might be related to sensations of trouble, disarray, outrage, or issues with consideration and hyperactivity.

Among teens, self-destruction endeavors might be related to sensations of stress, self-question, strain to succeed, monetary vulnerability, frustration, and misfortune. For certain youngsters, self destruction might give off an impression of being an answer for their concerns. Bullying is considered as one of the main causes of suicide in young children and adolescents.

The reality of the most momentum research discoveries is that being associated with suicide in any capacity—as an individual who bullies, an individual who is victimized, or an individual who both bullies and is bullied— is ONE of a few significant danger factors that seems to expand the danger of suicide among youth.

Information is truly generally accommodating on the off chance that it illuminates activity toward a positive change—for this situation, counteraction of suicide and self destruction related conduct. Talking a few hours per day with youth can prevent such suicidal acts from emerging from bullying. The establishment of such counselors in schools can play a key role too. Anti-bullying committees should be established in schools to keep an eye on such acts. Both the parents and teachers should be aware of signs that a child has witnessed bullying which may include: poor school behaviour, emotional disturbance, depression, post-traumatic stress, drug and alcohol abuse.

About the author

Laveeza Fatima is a 19 years old medical student at Allama Iqbal Medical College, Pakistan. She strongly believes in a world with medical students having the power to change the face of health.