Health Governance: How to include Youth in decision making

Living in a country whose average parliamentarian age is above 40 and where a person becomes grandfather before becoming a Prime Minister made me question sometimes that why don’t we include youth in decision-making? There is a vast need of creating youth friendly environment in every country as they are more receptive to change. A constructive environment where everyone respects difference of opinion and freedom of speech. Government should arrange workshops and training sessions on commitment, time management, patience, and tolerance in educational institutes along with proper career counselling. Present curriculum of most countries lacks technical training. Students must be aware of the world apart from books. They should be encouraged to do research on different aspects.

There are plenty of reasons to empower youth. They have sharper mind, and more courage to take critical decisions. They can add more energy, vibrancy, and enthusiasm in a growing society. War torn countries like China and Japan have become the best economies of the world just by investing huge amount of their budget on youth empowerment. We should engage them in short-term and long-term projects, formally and non formally. Youth will ultimately get experience and will learn from their mistakes from this.

Students should have direct link with elites and politicians so that they become aware of their perspective and design of life. Politicians should make them feel that their presence is meaningful and purposeful, as they are going to be future leaders. The recent example of respecting youth values is set by the government of South Korea by sending the members of BTS to U.N General Assembly. It is the duty of every Government to provide opportunities to youth for entrepreneurship and volunteer ship in different fields.

By medical point of view if we aware youth about STIs, hygiene, and pregnancy etc. it will ultimately save us from various problems. Mental health & eating disorders are also worth mentioning. Countries like Afghanistan that still have an increasing number of polio cases and Zimbabwe that have an increasing number of HIV cases must spread awareness through their youth. Youth influencers can also use the platform of social media to educate the society about vaccination and other issues.

We can also interact with innovations and technologies through youth. One of the benefits that under developed countries have over developed countries is having a younger population. If their government provide them opportunity, their economy will automatically flourish by leaps and bounds. It will also help to improve their social growth and literacy rate.

Mirza Zain Baig is a 3rd Year MBBS student in Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat and a member of IFMSA, Pakistan. He decided to opt for the medical profession after watching the season “HOUSE MD” in his school life. He loves writing articles and taking part in extracurricular activities. Furthermore, he firmly believes that the medical community can play a key role in spreading awareness among the public.